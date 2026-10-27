Rain threat rises in North Georgia after Halloween, especially Sunday

The Brief Rain is not expected through Friday daytime. Halloween should be mild, with only a few stray showers possible during trick-or-treating. The better chance for rain arrives after midnight, and Sunday could be the wettest day of the weekend.



The Atlanta-area forecast stays dry through Friday, but rain chances increase over the weekend, with Sunday expected to be wetter than Saturday. Forecasters say a few stray showers could develop on Halloween night, though the higher chance of rain is after midnight and into Sunday.

☀️ Through Friday: Dry and mild

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees in Atlanta after a chilly start in the 40s. Temperatures and morning lows will rise toward the end of the week. Rain is not expected through Friday daytime.

🎃 Halloween: Mild with a low shower chance

Saturday, Oct. 31, is expected to be mostly cloudy. Around 6 p.m., temperatures will still be in the 70s before falling through the 60s during trick-or-treating. A few stray showers are possible in the evening, but forecasters are not expecting a high chance of rain during those hours.

The sun is expected to set at 6:46 p.m. Daylight saving time ends overnight, so clocks will fall back one hour early Sunday.

🌧️ Sunday: Higher chance of rain

The rain chance is expected to rise after midnight and continue into Sunday. Sunday could be fairly wet, and rainfall totals remain uncertain. Morning temperatures through the weekend and into Monday are expected to be near 60 degrees.

🌦️This week's forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high near 75°F in Atlanta after a chilly start.

Through Friday: Dry weather continues. Temperatures and overnight lows gradually rise.

🎃 Halloween, Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s during trick-or-treating. A few stray showers are possible.

🌧️ Sunday: The better chance for rain arrives after midnight. Sunday could be fairly wet, with morning temperatures near 60°F.

⏰ Time change: Clocks fall back one hour overnight Saturday into Sunday.