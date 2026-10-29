Southeast Whitfield High student arrested with gun on campus: officials

The Brief A 17-year-old senior at Southeast Whitfield High School was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials searched his car. Administrators and deputies found a handgun, loaded magazines and ammunition inside the vehicle. Gabriel Garcia faces charges of possession of a weapon on a school campus and is being held without bond.



A 17-year-old high school senior was arrested Wednesday morning after school administrators and deputies found a handgun and ammunition inside his car on campus, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

School resource officers with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday morning after Southeast Whitfield High School administrators received information that a student might have a weapon in his vehicle.

School administrators conducted an on-campus search of the car, the sheriff's office said.

During the search, deputies found a handgun, loaded magazines and ammunition, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Gabriel Garcia, a senior at the school. Garcia was charged with possession of a weapon on a school campus.

He was booked into the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he is currently held without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on who provided the initial tip to administrators.

Officials have not stated whether Garcia made any threats toward students or faculty prior to the search.

Investigators have not disclosed who owns the firearm found inside the vehicle.