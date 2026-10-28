36-year-old man shot in head, back in southwest Atlanta

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The Brief A 36-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot in the head and back in southwest Atlanta. Officers located the victim at a business on Campbellton Road SW, but found the primary crime scene and shell casings on nearby Alison Court SW. Police said the victim was awake and breathing when transported to the hospital.



A 36-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot in the head and back Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 8:25 p.m. at 1975 Campbellton Road SW, which is the address for the BP gas station.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in his head and back.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital. Police confirmed he was awake and breathing.

Police said the original shooting scene happened nearby at The Premier at 1935, located at 1935 Alison Ct SW. Officers searched the area and discovered an active crime scene with multiple shell casings. The apartment compex is located less than a mile away from the gas station.

Detectives responded to Alison Court to interview witnesses and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect or vehicle at this time.

It's unclear how the victim got from the apartment complex to the gas station.

Investigators have not stated what led to the shooting or whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.