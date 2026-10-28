DeKalb County approves unauthorized camping ordinance amid debate

The Brief DeKalb County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday night prohibiting camping on public property, including sidewalks. The measure requires officers to issue a warning and offer services before making an arrest, giving people 24 hours to move belongings. Opponents argue the rule criminalizes homelessness, while the county CEO faces a seven-day deadline to decide on a potential veto.



DeKalb County commissioners passed a controversial ordinance Tuesday night banning unauthorized camping on public property following months of deferrals and debate.

What we know:

Commissioners approved the measure in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night following months of debate and deferrals.

Authored by District 3 Commissioner Nicole Massiah, the ordinance makes it unlawful to camp in a manner that obstructs public property or interferes with pedestrian ingress or egress.

Under the rules, no person can be arrested without first receiving an official warning and an offer of assistance services. Individuals then have a 24-hour window to pack and move their personal belongings from public spaces.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the rule safeguards public thoroughfares while extending a lifeline to those who need shelter.

Massiah pointed to sidewalk obstructions in busy corridors like Candler Road as a prime safety hazard.

"It actually provides protections for public access ways like Candler Road, where just a moment ago, there was a woman trying to walk down the sidewalk and had to step into the street to try to get past this right here," Massiah said.

Opponents insist the measure punishes vulnerable residents without solving systemic shelter shortages.

Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry, who voted against the ordinance, criticized the new measure.

"We passed this law with no SOPs, with no procedures," Terry said. "The result will be that more folks are going to be arrested and put into the jail, and right now, that is not the place for them to be."

Local perspective:

Along Candler Road on Wednesday, Opal and George Thomas sat on the sidewalk with their two dogs and personal belongings, describing the daily struggle to survive outside.

"It's not easy to get help. It's not. We haven't been able to get any help," the couple said.

"We just reached out for help, and we can't get any, so we just, as you see, we take our belongings around hoping that we can get in," George Thomas said.

Following an interview with the couple, a DeKalb County police officer and representatives from the county's Community Development Department arrived to offer assistance.

Advocates argue that enforcement measures do not address the root crisis.

Gregory White, executive director of A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, expressed frustration with the policy approach.

"This hurts poor people, so that's why we were fighting against it," White said. "I didn't see any solutions from the leaders, but I would just say we're looking for solutions, so how do we help people that are actually experiencing this daily?"

What we don't know:

County officials have not detailed specific written standard operating procedures for officers or established where personal property will be stored during encampment clearances.

What's next:

The measure now rests in the hands of the DeKalb County CEO, who holds executive authority over the legislation.

Terry stated that the CEO has seven days to veto the ordinance and confirmed that he has formally asked her to reject it.