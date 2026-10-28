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1 dead, 1 arrested in southeast Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SE Atlanta
Published October 28, 2026 3:22 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 3:22 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police investigating a deadly shooting on October 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • One person died following a shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE, according to police.
    • Officers have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal incident.
    • Investigators describe the shooting as an isolated event with no broader threat.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE that left one person dead Wednesday.

What we know:

One person died after a shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

Officers detained one suspect at the scene in connection with the violence. 

Authorities noted that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the person who died or the suspect held in custody. 

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department Public Information Office, who provided initial details on the investigation.

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