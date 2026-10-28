1 dead, 1 arrested in southeast Atlanta shooting
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ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE that left one person dead Wednesday.
What we know:
One person died after a shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers detained one suspect at the scene in connection with the violence.
Authorities noted that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of the person who died or the suspect held in custody.
Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department Public Information Office, who provided initial details on the investigation.