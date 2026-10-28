1 dead, 1 arrested in southeast Atlanta shooting

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The Brief One person died following a shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE, according to police. Officers have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal incident. Investigators describe the shooting as an isolated event with no broader threat.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE that left one person dead Wednesday.

What we know:

One person died after a shooting on Cleveland Avenue SE, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers detained one suspect at the scene in connection with the violence.

Authorities noted that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the person who died or the suspect held in custody.

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.