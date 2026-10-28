Domestic dispute leads to gunfire in Newton County; 1 injured

article

The Brief Hunter King, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s father during a domestic dispute on White Birch Road in Covington. The victim, 47-year-old Richard Powell, sustained injuries in the shooting but remained alert and refused medical treatment at the scene. King faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and two counts of child cruelty.



A 19-year-old Covington man is in custody after deputies said he shot at his girlfriend’s father during a violent domestic confrontation Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported domestic-related aggravated assault on White Birch Road in Covington around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division determined that Hunter King, 19, shot at 47-year-old Monticello resident Richard Powell, who is the father of King’s girlfriend.

Powell was injured during the gunfire but stayed alert and declined medical treatment.

Authorities arrested King and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email Investigator Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 678-625-1585 or send an email to anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led to the domestic dispute prior to the gunfire.

Investigators have not specified whether any children were physically harmed during the incident.