Cobb County overnighting replacement ballots after vendor delay

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The Brief Cobb County election officials confirmed mailing delays for a limited number of absentee ballots issued between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15. The delay was caused by third-party vendor Fort Orange Press. Affected voters can request a replacement ballot sent via USPS Priority Express Mail with prepaid return postage, but all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.



Cobb County election officials are taking steps to overnight replacement ballots to voters after a third-party vendor experienced mailing delays ahead of Election Day.

What we know:

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that a limited number of voters who requested absentee-by-mail ballots may have experienced delivery delays.

Officials traced the issue to the county’s absentee ballot vendor, Fort Orange Press. The delay primarily affects voters whose ballots were marked as "issued" by the county between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15 and have not arrived.

To remedy the issue, Cobb election officials will overnight replacement ballots to eligible voters via USPS Priority Express Mail, along with a prepaid USPS Priority Express return envelope.

The board noted that replacement ballots will not be issued to anyone who already possesses their originally issued absentee ballot, has already voted by other means, or has previously canceled their request.

What we don't know:

County officials have not released the exact number of voters impacted by the vendor delay.

Authorities have also not detailed the specific logistical or printing breakdown that occurred at Fort Orange Press to cause the backlog.

What you can do:

Voters who requested an absentee ballot between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15 and have not received it must contact the Cobb Elections Department directly by calling 770-528-2581 or emailing abm@cobbcounty.gov to report it undelivered. Relatives are not permitted to submit a request on a voter's behalf.

Voters must provide identifying information so staff can verify the ballot falls within the affected batch, and they must sign the county's standard cancellation affidavit. The form can be accessed online through the Cobb County government website.

All completed ballots must be delivered to the elections office before polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Officials emphasize there is no deadline extension.