Raffensperger tours Cherokee County election headquarters

The Brief Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger toured Cherokee County election headquarters while addressing the presence of Department of Justice observers headed to Georgia. Statewide early voting turnout reached 28% with over 2.1 million ballots cast amid assurances from labor, political leaders and civil rights leaders.



Voter turnout across Georgia surpassed 2 million as state officials and civil rights advocates worked to reassure voters during ongoing early voting operations.

Cherokee County election security

What we know:

Cherokee County is seeing about 5,000 residents cast ballots daily during early voting. Voter Deborah Little shared her excitement about heading to the polls, noting that she feels completely confident in the election's integrity.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger toured the Cherokee County election headquarters to review local procedures.

Local election leaders reported only one minor incident during early voting.

Cherokee County Director of Elections and Registration Anne Dover explained that an upset voter threw a cellphone across the room after learning mobile devices are prohibited inside voting booths.

Across the state, early voting turnout has reached 28%, with more than 2 million Georgians already casting ballots.

Department of Justice observers

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to send election observers to six Georgia counties specifically Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett, Bibb and Chatham counties. The DOJ says it does not have an exact number of monitors setting up in the state, but will by Election Day. Secretary Raffensperger described the federal presence as normal practice,noting observers will look like everyday citizens and may wear golf shirts.

Raffensperger stated that the process routinely includes observers from both major political parties alongside independent watchdog groups. Georgia remains under national scrutiny following claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. Trump has stated he will accept midterm outcomes if he believes they are fair.

"Our business is to make sure elections are free, fair and fast," said the Secretary. "Our elections are fair because we have a process of registering voters. We do robust citizenship verification. We're also going to have Republican Party observers. We're going have Democratic Party observers."

Community coalition voting message

What they're saying:

In Downtown Atlanta, a coalition of civic leaders, including the North Georgia Labor Council and the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, met to address community concerns and encourage high participation.

"We don't want that cause any fear for anyone. please know that we want you to vote," North Georgia Labor Council President Sandra Williams said.

State Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Gwinnett County Democrat and chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, affirmed that federal agencies have a legal right to deploy poll monitors.

"Now, they're just observers. They're not here to interfere. And to be clear. Anyone of any group cannot go to an elections office and observe. But if that is what you're there for, you have to follow certain standards to be an observer. It is not to interfere in elections in any way. And just because they're observers coming should not keep you from the polls," Merritt said. "Now, having the DOJ come and everything that we're hearing in the media about possible interference and problems at the polls, yeah, we need to be vigilant, but it does not keep you from the polls. Now, that doesn't mean that voter suppression is not a thing. It is very much a thing. Right? In the six years that I have served in this legislature. I have seen voter suppression bills come under this gold dome all six years."

Election Day turnout projections

What we don't know:

Election officials have not projected whether the high early voting pace will break previous midterm records by Election Day.

State authorities have not released specific operational details or schedules regarding where federal monitors will position themselves on Election Day.