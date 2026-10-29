Atlanta Dream face elimination in Game 6 of WNBA Finals

The Brief The Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena in a must-win Game 6. Players say setting the tone early and building momentum will be key to extending the series. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is urging residents to support the team and asking businesses and teachers to give people time to watch.



The Atlanta Dream will try to keep their championship hopes alive Thursday when they face the Golden State Valkyries in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena.

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The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. The Dream need a win to force a decisive Game 7. Players said they are focused on setting the tone early, bringing energy and executing the game plan.

"We know our backs are against the wall," one player said. "It’s win or go home."

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The excitement has spread beyond the team.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called on the city to rally behind the Dream and asked businesses and teachers to give employees and students some flexibility to watch the game, which starts during the work and school day.

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Where to watch:

The City of College Park is hosting official watch parties for the game in all four wards.

Locations

Ward 1: Tom, Dick & Hank — 3807 Main St., College Park

Ward 2: Champions at Atlanta Airport Marriott — 2020 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

Ward 3: Zubi’s Taco Kitchen & Bar — 1509 Virginia Ave., Suite C, College Park

Ward 4: Donya’s Kitchen — 2549 Roosevelt Highway, College Park

Fans are invited to head to the local restaurants, enjoy lunch, and watch the game. City officials will greet the fans at each location. Presented by the Destination Must Visit Tourism Alliance.