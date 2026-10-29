Georgia music legends The B-52s honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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The Brief Legendary Athens, Georgia-formed band The B-52s receive the 2,861st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. Special guests Fred Armisen and The Go-Go's join emcee Richard Blade for the sidewalk ceremony. Fans can stream the event live as the iconic group celebrates four decades of music history.



The B-52s, the iconic band originating from Athens, Georgia, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

What we know:

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is hosting the dedication ceremony for the 2,861st star at 11:30 a.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. ET, on Hollywood Boulevard.

Radio personality Richard Blade is emceeing the event, which features guest speakers Fred Armisen and rock group The Go-Go's.

The ceremony takes place directly in front of Amoeba Music and will stream live on the official Walk of Fame website.

The band is receiving its star in the Recording category.

The backstory:

Formed in Athens, Georgia, the group built a distinct sound through members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, and Keith Strickland.

Over four decades, the band sold more than 20 million albums globally and influenced major music stars.

Their 1979 debut album went gold, while their 1989 album "Cosmic Thing" moved over 5 million units.

That release produced Grammy-nominated smash hits "Love Shack" and "Roam" following the death of founding member Ricky Wilson.

Outside of music, the band supports several organizations, including PETA, Sweet Relief, God's Love We Deliver, Life Beat, and Save the Chimps.

What they're saying:

"Honoring The B-52s with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of their unforgettable music, fearless spirit, and the nostalgia they’ve created for generations of fans," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. "Their unique sound and energy have truly become part of Hollywood’s musical history."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if all band members will speak during the sidewalk presentation.