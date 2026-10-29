Drone surveillance, road closures expected for Atlanta G20 meeting

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The Brief Global leaders are gathering in Atlanta for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Friday and Saturday. Major road closures begin Thursday around the Loews Hotel Conference Center. Drivers should expect heavy traffic delays, drone surveillance and armed patrols through Saturday.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting global leaders in Atlanta this week for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, triggering major street closures and heavy security across Midtown starting Thursday.

What we know:

The U.S. State Department selected Atlanta to host foreign ministers from the world's top economies on Friday and Saturday at the Loews Hotel Conference Center.

Officials said the city serves as a hub for diplomacy and business, making it an ideal location to address global economic stability and supply chain resilience.

Several major Midtown streets face strict access limits starting Thursday through Saturday:

12th Street is closed to all cars and pedestrians between Peachtree Street and Juniper Street.

Juniper Street is closed between 14th Street and 12th Street.

Peachtree Street will experience intermittent closures throughout the gathering.

Enhanced security screening is set up on Juniper Street between 14th Street and 10th Street. Visitors and residents in the surrounding area should expect:

Increased security personnel and armed officers

K-9 units and drone surveillance overhead

Patrol vehicles equipped with explosive detection technology

Significant traffic delays near the summit grounds

What's next:

The foreign ministers' gathering leads up to the main G20 Leaders' Summit.

President Donald J. Trump will host world leaders from Dec. 14–15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, as part of the country's 250th anniversary events.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific times for intermittent closures on Peachtree Street or exact detour routes for local commuters.