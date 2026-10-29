Leaf Watch 2026: North Georgia fall colors near peak in coming weeks

The Brief Fall color is progressing close to schedule, with about half the foliage changed at lower elevations and higher elevations nearing peak. Cooler temperatures, sunny days and some rainfall have helped produce vibrant colors despite dry conditions. Scenic drives to consider include the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, Black Rock Mountain State Park and State Route 60 north and east of Dahlonega.



Fall color is spreading across North Georgia, and the region could see peak foliage over the next couple of weeks.

What we know:

Higher elevations are expected to approach peak within a week or two, while much of northern Georgia could see peak color during the first week of November.

Casey Tudor of the Georgia Forestry Commission gave the update from Historic Watson Mill State Park in Comer, where he was reporting from near the park’s covered bridge. Tudor estimated about 50% of the foliage had changed there, a level he said is consistent with lower elevations across the state.

He said fall color is progressing close to schedule, though it is moving a little more slowly than last year. Drought conditions last year sped up the change and tended to dull the colors. This year, despite some dry conditions, Georgia is seeing more vibrant foliage.

Tudor said cooler temperatures and sunny days, with highs in the 60s and 70s, have helped trees develop rich color. He also said the recent balance of rainfall — not too much, but enough to help — has supported the foliage.

Where to see the leaves

What you can do:

Tudor said this weekend is a good time to drive through the hills, visit a state park and take in the changing leaves. Recommended Northeast Georgia destinations include the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, Black Rock Mountain State Park and State Route 60 heading north and east from Dahlonega.

The Georgia Forestry Commission releases weekly Leaf Watch reports to track color changes around the state. Tudor said the reports are prepared by foresters, calling the timing of peak color "a moving target."