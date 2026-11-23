The Brief Piedmont Park’s Light Up the Season celebration featured its first holiday lantern parade; the displays stay lit through Jan. 4. Avalon held its annual tree lighting in Alpharetta, and its seasonal ice rink will remain open through Jan. 18. Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is open at Pullman Yards through Jan. 3, with admission starting at $25.65, including a cocktail.



Holiday events are bringing festive lights, music and seasonal activities to Atlanta and Alpharetta.

Piedmont Park lights up the season

Piedmont Park kicked off the holiday season Sunday with its annual Light Up the Season celebration. This year’s event featured the first-ever holiday lantern parade, which led into the holiday lighting ceremony. Families also enjoyed a movie, hot cocoa and snacks. The holiday displays will remain lit through Jan. 4.

RELATED: Holiday things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

Avalon celebrates with annual tree lighting

Big crowds turned out in Alpharetta for the annual Lighting of Avalon. Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken hosted the tree-lighting event, which kicks off the holiday season for the restaurant, retail and residential community.

The celebration featured a full day of festive activities, including live performances and a visit from Santa Claus. Avalon’s seasonal ice-skating rink is back on the Plaza through Jan. 18.

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar opens at Pullman Yards

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is open for a limited time at Pullman Yards. The holiday-themed space includes photo opportunities such as a festive sleigh and a throne honoring the singer, whose holiday songs are featured throughout the bar.

"You’ll have beautiful photo ops, amazing drinks, using her Black Irish alcohol line, we have weekend brunch, so there’s a lot to do to celebrate Christmas over here…all the drinks are holiday-themed, food is holiday-themed, them music—obviously, I mean, Queen of Christmas, we have Mariah playing—we have all kinds of holiday tunes," said Francesca Faraci, a spokesperson for Bucketlisters.

Guests can also write and mail letters. The bar is open through Jan. 3. General admission starts at $25.65 per person and includes a cocktail.