Holiday things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026
ATLANTA - Explore holiday happenings across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, from dazzling light displays and tree-lighting ceremonies to live music, festive celebrations and more.
Acworth
Breakfast with The Grinch
Dec. 12
Acworth Community Center, Acworth
Enjoy breakfast, holiday activities and crafts with the Grinch.
Alpharetta
Season of Celebration Tree Lighting
Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Alpharetta, 2 Park Plaza
Celebrate the season with the lighting of a 50-foot tree, live music, snow flurries, marshmallow roasting and sing-alongs. Santa and friends will make an appearance.
The Lighting of Avalon
Nov. 22, 2-7:30 p.m.
Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta
The free celebration features ice skating performances, the opening of Avalon’s Rockefeller-inspired rink, face painting, photo booths, kids’ crafts, DJ entertainment and live music from The Big Beyond. FOX 5’s Paul Milliken will host the tree lighting, as Santa helps illuminate Avalon’s 40-foot tree.
An Alpharetta Holiday
Nov. 28
Innovation Academy Auditorium, Alpharetta
The Alpharetta Symphony performs holiday favorites.
Lights on the Loop
Dec. 4-Jan. 4, nightly from 5:30-11 p.m.
Alpha Loop, Alpharetta
Enjoy a mile-long holiday light display, with live music from the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra and others Dec. 4-5, and Llamas on the Loop Dec. 18-19.
Snow Day at Alpharetta City Center
Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Alpharetta City Center, Alpharetta
Enjoy snow flurries, live jazz and holiday crafts, including a custom beanie-making station for the first 250 guests. Free admission.
Holiday Pops at The Innovation Academy
Dec. 5
Innovation Academy, Alpharetta
The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra performs seasonal music.
Halcyon Holiday Magic
Sessions at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Meet Santa and enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and family activities throughout the village. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Forsyth County.
Chanukah at Halcyon
Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Halcyon Village Green, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Celebrate Hanukkah at this community event hosted with Chabad of Forsyth and Congregation Beth Israel.
Brunch & Brews with Santa
Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cherry Street Brewpub, Halcyon, Alpharetta
Enjoy a family-friendly holiday brunch with a visit from Santa.
Brunch with the Grinch
Dec. 12 and 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
HOBNOB, Halcyon, Alpharetta
Have brunch with a mischievous green guest at this holiday gathering.
Santa at Kids Club
Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Children can visit Santa and enjoy festive crafts and activities.
The Elf Upstairs at HOBNOB
Through Jan. 3
HOBNOB, Halcyon, Alpharetta
Step into an Elf-inspired holiday pop-up with festive decor, cocktails, nonalcoholic drinks and a seasonal menu. Open to guests 21 and older after 9 p.m.
Austell
Holiday in The Park
Nov. 21-Jan. 3
Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
Explore a holiday storybook filled with lights, decorations and live entertainment.
Athens
A Celtic Christmas
Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Classic Center Theatre, Athens
World champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, and live folk musicians bring Irish dance, ballads and Celtic versions of classic carols to this holiday show.
Atlanta
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights
Nov. 14-Jan. 10
Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
Explore the Garden’s 16th annual holiday light show, featuring Nature’s Wonders, the Tunnel of Light, Orchestral Orbs, expanded Flower Walk displays and the returning mosaiculture dragon. The display shines nightly until midnight. Timed-entry tickets are required.
Holiday season at Buckhead Village
Nov. 18 through the holiday season; select events through Dec. 19
Buckhead Village, Atlanta
Festivities include a Christmas tree lot open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Santa visits on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. and a wreath-making workshop Nov. 28. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 5, enjoy family activities, a free Hot Chocolate Crawl from 5-7 p.m. and a free tree and menorah lighting at 7 p.m. at Charlie Loudermilk Park.
Holiday happenings at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
Nov. 19-Jan. 2; event dates vary
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Windsor Garden, Atlanta
Enjoy the season with heated private igloos, free holiday movies on Fridays and Saturdays, and fireside drinks in The Great Hall. Santa events include storytime on Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, plus brunches on Dec. 20 and Christmas Day. Igloo reservations cost $75, with food and drinks purchased separately.
Alliance Theatre: A Christmas Carol
Through Dec. 27
Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
This holiday classic follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey toward redemption, with live music, striking costumes and a magical set.
L.L.Bean Atlanta holiday pop-up
Through Nov. 22
56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Suite 15, Buckhead
L.L.Bean is bringing a taste of New England to Atlanta with a limited-time holiday pop-up featuring classic items such as Bean Boots and Boat and Totes. Visitors can take part in free activities including custom embroidery, holiday card making, live portrait sketches on select dates and an interactive storytelling experience. The pop-up offers an early look at the brand ahead of its planned first Georgia store in 2028.
Holiday events at High Street
Nov. 20-Jan. 18; event dates vary
High Street, Perimeter
Skate the Street returns Nov. 20, with themed skate nights and seasonal events through Jan. 18. The lineup also includes a tree lighting and menorah lighting on Dec. 6, holiday pop-ups Dec. 4, 11 and 18, storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 12 and 19, and Santa photos on select dates from Nov. 28-Dec. 20. Pet-friendly photos and visits with Santa and the Grinch are also planned.
All The Joyful Things at The Works
Nov. 21-Dec. 19; event dates and times vary
The Works, Atlanta
The Upper Westside’s holiday lineup includes Santa photos, live music, surprise Santa appearances, a screening of Elf, holiday pet photos, a menorah lighting, reindeer games, storytime and a visit from the Grinch. Santa photos are $10, with proceeds benefiting Agape Youth and Family Center. The season also features a six-foot retro light display for holiday photos.
Light the Station Tree Lighting and Santa Parade
Nov. 21; parade at 6 p.m., tree lighting at 7 p.m.
Atlantic Station, Atlanta
Celebrate the season with a Santa parade, holiday music, family activities and the lighting of Atlantic Station’s holiday tree. Free.
Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World
Nov. 21-Jan. 10
Fernbank Museum, Atlanta
Discover traditions and crafts from cultures around the world.
Holiday happenings at The Interlock
Nov. 21-Jan. 1; select events through Dec. 19
The Interlock, West Midtown Atlanta
Celebrate with a Home Alone-themed Holiday Bar, open through Jan. 1, and holiday movie double features at Highline Park on Dec. 3 and 10. Shop local makers at the Gurl 2 Girl Women’s Maker’s Market on Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and 19, the Black Friday Midnight Market on Nov. 27, and Pop Market on Dec. 12. Dec. 12 also brings a Hot Cocoa Bar Crawl and an après-ski party at Holiday Bar.
Light Up the Season Lantern Parade and Lighting Celebration
Nov. 22, 5-8:30 p.m.
Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
Join the lantern parade led by the Seed & Feed Band, then gather in the Meadow for the lighting of the park’s Great Tree, menorah and kinara. The evening continues at Park Tavern with a family holiday movie and hot cocoa. Free.
Topgolf’s "Fore the Holidays"
Nov. 27-Dec. 31; activities and hours vary
Participating Topgolf locations, metro Atlanta
Celebrate with festive lounges, seasonal treats and Santa visits. Family photos with Santa are offered Sundays from 2-4 p.m. starting Nov. 29; select locations host Saturday night Santa visits and DJs in December. Topgolf is open Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from 3-10 p.m. and Christmas Eve until 5 p.m.
Holiday Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Arboretum Eastside Trail
Nov. 27
Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta
Take a Black Friday stroll through the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum to see local art and Tiny Doors and learn about the area’s history.
Tree Lighting Presented by Wellstar
Nov. 28, 5-8 p.m.
The Battery Atlanta
The Battery’s annual tree lighting includes live entertainment on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, special appearances and family activities.
Holiday experiences at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead
Nov. 28-Dec. 25; dates and times vary
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, Buckhead
Celebrate the season with Winter Wonderland Tea on Sundays and Children’s Holiday Tea with Santa on select dates in December. The spa will offer 12 Days of Wellness Gifting from Dec. 13-24 and a Holiday Sip & Shop on Dec. 18. Christmas Day options include a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and a three-course dinner at Brassica from 5:30-9 p.m. Reservations are available through OpenTable.
Merry Mighty Mo and More!
Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Enjoy a free family celebration with Santa, sing-alongs on the Mighty Mo organ, a performance by Michelle Malone and The Hot Toddies, and a screening of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas. Guests are encouraged to bring new socks for City of Refuge or donate online.
Cirque du Soleil’s ’Twas the Night Before…
Dec. 2-13; showtimes vary
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
A family holiday story inspired by "A Visit from St. Nicholas" features acrobatics, dancing, colorful characters and reimagined Christmas songs.
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Dec. 2-27
Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta
This story, inspired by a true World War I moment, follows enemy soldiers who share a moment of peace.
The Lighting at Colony Square
Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m.
The Plaza at Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta
Enjoy live music from A-Town A-List, photo opportunities and holiday entertainment hosted by WSB-TV’s Karyn Greer. Santa will light Colony Square’s 52-foot tree with help from honorary tree lighters from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase.
Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience
Dec. 3-20
Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta
Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem is told through traditional spirituals.
Holiday Spirit
Dec. 4-5
Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
Shop a holiday market, take photos with Santa and enjoy live music.
Furkids Holiday Open House
Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m.
Furkids Headquarters, Atlanta
Tour Furkids’ expanded headquarters, enjoy light refreshments and meet some of the animals during this free, all-ages event. RSVP is requested. Guests can find gift ideas for the animals on the Furkids wish list.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Dec. 4-5
Glenn Memorial Auditorium, Atlanta
The Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus perform a candlelit choral concert.
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
Dec. 5-23
Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta
Scrooge discovers the meaning of Christmas in this classic tale with music and holiday cheer.
Annual Holiday Gala
Dec. 6
Rialto Center for the Arts, Atlanta
Georgia State University School of Music students and faculty perform in a holiday concert.
Family Concert: Winter Wonderland
Dec. 6
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
The Orchestra performs holiday favorites and music celebrating seasonal traditions.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage
Dec. 9
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
See Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang live on stage.
Holiday Movies on the Square
Dec. 10-11 and 17-18
Colony Square, Atlanta
Settle in at Winter Squares for a classic holiday movie.
Christmas with the ASO
Dec. 10 and 12-13
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Join the Orchestra and Chorus for Christmas carols and hymns.
Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale
Dec. 11-12
Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta
The choir performs music celebrating joy, peace, light and love.
Invasion: Christmas Carol
Dec. 12, 19 and 27
Dad’s Garage, Atlanta
A comic twist on the Dickens classic brings a different surprise invader to each performance.
Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music
Dec. 13
Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall, Atlanta
Welcome Santa as he shares favorite classical pieces and leads a holiday singalong.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Dec. 15-20; showtimes vary
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Based on the beloved movie, this musical comedy follows an out-of-work actor who goes to extraordinary lengths to stay close to his children.
Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 17
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Hear the Orchestra and Chamber Chorus perform Handel’s celebrated work.
Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir
Dec. 18-19
Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta
Hear the choir perform carols, classics and holiday favorites.
Celtic Woman with the ASO
Dec. 19-20
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Celebrate the holidays with Celtic Woman and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
Dec. 21-22
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Hear holiday music from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist.
Straight No Chaser: Making Spirits Bright Tour
Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The nine-member a cappella group puts its vocal spin on holiday favorites.
Sounds of the Season
Dec. 23
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Enjoy a holiday performance by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet
Dec. 23-24; showtimes vary
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic features international dancers, acrobatics, elaborate costumes and large-scale puppets.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Hip-hop dance, a DJ and a live violinist bring a contemporary spin to Tchaikovsky’s score. The show also features hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Through Dec. 27
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Celebrate the season with this faithful adaptation of the 1964 stop-motion holiday classic, returning for its annual run at the Center for Puppetry Arts.
Athens
Winter WonderLights
Through Dec. 30
State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Athens
Walk a half-mile holiday light trail featuring Jingle Bell Lane, a Northern Lights display and a Cone Tree Forest. Hot chocolate, refreshments and marshmallows for roasting s’mores are available for purchase.
Blue Ridge
Festive Holiday Train with Santa
Nov. 27-Dec. 24
Blue Ridge Railway, Blue Ridge
Take a themed train ride with Santa, hot chocolate and holiday fun.
Braselton
Celebrate the Holidays Parade & Festival
Nov. 21
Historic Downtown Braselton, Braselton
Enjoy a holiday parade, festival activities and marketplace.
Brookhaven
Light Up Brookhaven
Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
Welcome Santa, arriving by helicopter, and enjoy holiday crafts, inflatables, train rides, a petting zoo and more.
Pictures with Santa at Brookhaven City Centre
Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-noon
Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven
Meet Santa and take a holiday photo. Walk-ups are welcome; reservations aren’t required.
Brookhaven Holiday Workshop
Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven
Make holiday crafts, watch seasonal movies and enjoy snacks and photo opportunities beneath the City Centre dome.
Holiday Farmers Market
Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven
Shop more than 20 vendors offering locally made goods, artisan products and gifts.
Dresden District Jingle & Mingle
Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Woodley Plaza, Brookhaven
Browse local vendors, hear live music and explore seasonal specials and activities at nearby businesses.
Brookhaven Tinsel Trail
Dec. 19-Jan. 4
Brookhaven Park, Brookhaven
Stroll a festive display of holiday trees decorated by local residents, businesses and organizations.
Holidays in the ’Haven
Dec. 19-Jan. 4; closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1
Brookhaven Park, Brookhaven
Enjoy ice skating at Rudolph’s Rink, crafts at Santa’s Village, food trucks and family lawn games at Grinch Games.
Buford
Magical Nights of Lights
Nov. 20-Jan. 3, nightly from 5-10 p.m.
Lanier Islands Resort, Buford
Drive through holiday light displays, then visit Holiday Headquarters at Game Changer for Clark’s Holiday Pop-Up Bar and a weekend market. The resort also offers overnight packages with Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed Elf Tuck-Ins.
License to Chill Snow Island
Opens Nov. 20
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Buford
Enjoy snow tubing, ice skating, snow play, carnival rides and fireside breaks at this winter attraction. Keep the holiday outing going with a drive through the resort’s Magical Nights of Lights display.
Nashville Noel
Dec. 11-12
Sylvia Beard Theatre, Buford
Enjoy holiday cheer mixed with country music.
Celtic Angels Christmas
Dec. 18
Sylvia Beard Theatre, Buford
The show features vocal and instrumental holiday favorites along with Irish songs.
Calhoun
Snowman Spectacular
Dec. 4-13
Calhoun Recreation Department, Calhoun
Stroll a path of snowman displays and vote for a favorite.
Dallas
Christmas at the Cabin
Dec. 12
Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site, Dallas
Enjoy 1800s-inspired holiday activities, crafts, games and a visit with Santa.
Duluth
Star of Wonder
Nov. 19-22
Gas South Theater, Duluth
The Buford School of Ballet presents its holiday-themed show.
Gwinnett Glows
Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
The free holiday celebration features a tree lighting, entertainment, vendors, crafts, food trucks, hot cocoa, photos with Santa and a lantern parade. A lantern-making workshop is available for $25.
Georgia Festival of Trees
Nov. 21-29; closed Nov. 25-26
Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
Explore decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment, shopping, kids’ activities, cookie decorating and photos with Santa. The family event supports efforts to end human trafficking.
Southern Ballet Theatre: A Very Grinchy Christmas
Nov. 20-22
Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
The Grinch meets The Nutcracker in Southern Ballet Theatre’s annual holiday visit to Whoville.
For KING + COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Christmas
Nov. 27
Gas South Arena, Duluth
Enjoy the duo’s Christmas concert.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
Dec. 13
Gas South Arena, Duluth
Rock out to the holiday music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Showcase
Dec. 16
Gas South District, Duluth
Enjoy holiday music performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
A Christmas Carol Reimagined
Dec. 22-23
Gas South District, Duluth
This play retells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts who visit him.
Dunwoody
Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration and Lantern Parade
Nov. 22, 3-6:30 p.m.
Dunwoody Village, Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
The free celebration features a lantern parade, music and dance performances, a petting zoo, train rides, a classic and exotic car display, and a tree lighting with Santa.
The Winter Wonderettes
Dec. 5-20
Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody
The Wonderettes set out to save a holiday party.
Fayetteville
Light Up Trilith
Nov. 21, 4-8 p.m.
The Town at Trilith, Fayetteville
Enjoy live music, food trucks, a dance performance and an 8 p.m. tree lighting. Santa’s Workshop offers crafts, snow play and bounce houses; tickets are $25 per child. Guests can bring a new toy, shoes or pajamas to donate to Bloom Fosters.
Hapeville
Hapeville for the Holidays
Nov. 24, 5:30-8 p.m.
Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville
This free celebration includes a tree lighting, games, music, snow play, treats and an ugly sweater contest. Santa visits with families before the lighting.
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Nov. 27-Dec. 20
OnStage Atlanta, Hapeville
This Austen-inspired play celebrates Christmas at Pemberley.
A Christmas Carol: A One Man OSA Special Event
Dec. 10-20
OnStage Atlanta, Hapeville
A one-man performance presents the traditional story of Scrooge.
Hiawassee
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights
Nov. 26-Dec. 31
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
See a holiday light show with music, arts, crafts and photo opportunities.
Johns Creek
Merry Medley and Skate the Plaza
Nov. 27-Feb. 7
Medley, Johns Creek
Medley’s holiday kickoff on Nov. 27 features live music, performances by local schools and a fireworks finale from 4-8 p.m. The celebration also marks the opening of Johns Creek’s first outdoor ice rink, where 75-minute skating sessions with skate rental cost $18. A holiday train ride along Medley Boulevard adds to the family fun.
LaGrange
Snowland
Nov. 29-Dec. 23
Great Wolf Lodge, LaGrange
Explore an indoor winter wonderland with crafts, Santa visits and a family dance party.
Lawrenceville
Christmas Canteen
Nov. 19-Dec. 23
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
This festive revue features music, lively dance numbers and comedy.
A Very Grinchy Christmas
Nov. 20-22
Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
See Dr. Seuss’ holiday story reimagined as a ballet.
Christkindl Market
Nov. 20-Dec. 24; closed Thanksgiving Day
Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville
The free holiday market brings Old World charm to Lawrenceville with handmade goods, food and beverages.
Holiday Science Show
Dec. 5
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
Big Thinkers’ Science Exploration puts holiday science to the test.
Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra and Chorus’s Holiday Pops
Dec. 5-6
Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
The orchestra and chorus perform holiday favorites, carols and singalongs.
The Holiday Magic Extravaganza
Dec. 12
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
Enjoy a holiday show filled with magic and wonder.
Lithia Springs
How Far to Bethlehem Live Nativity
Dec. 11-13
Lithia Springs Methodist Church, Lithia Springs
See a live nativity with actors, sets and scenes depicting the Christmas story.
Marietta
World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas at Six Flags
Through Jan. 3
Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta
Drive through a mile-long display of millions of colorful lights and animated scenes synchronized to holiday music. This year’s show features a music-filled theme hosted by MC Mic.
The Lighting of Avenue East Cobb
Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m.
The Plaza at Avenue East Cobb, Marietta
Enjoy live music from The Union, roaming entertainment, a bounce house, face painting and more at this free celebration. Santa will arrive to help light Avenue East Cobb’s 26-foot tree. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
Gift of the Magi 2.0
Nov. 20-Dec. 6
Marietta New Theatre in the Square, Marietta
Jim and Della go to great lengths to buy Christmas gifts for one another.
Lights of Life
Nov. 26-Dec. 31; lights turn on at sunset
Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta
Drive through more than 1 million holiday lights, with walk-around areas for photos and snacks. Admission is $15 per car or truck; rides, a petting zoo and train rides cost extra. The display runs until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Grinchmas at Otter’s Chicken
Dec. 1-31
The Avenue West Cobb, Marietta
Enjoy a Grinch-inspired celebration, with photo opportunities on select nights.
Georgia Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Pops
Dec. 5-6
Marietta Performing Arts Center, Marietta
Sing along to holiday favorites, with a possible appearance from a special guest in a red suit.
The Winter Polar Express
Dec. 11-12
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta
The Christmas tale is presented as a ballet.
A Christmas Tradition
Dec. 11-21
Strand Theatre, Marietta
Costumed singers and dancers perform traditional and contemporary Christmas favorites.
Rudolph Jr. the Musical
Dec. 12
Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta
The British Academy of Performing Arts presents the holiday musical.
Strand Ole Opry: A Country Christmas Holiday
Dec. 23
Strand Theatre, Marietta
Enjoy a bluegrass holiday concert with singers and Southern storytellers.
A Sage Christmas Musical Revue
Dec. 26-30
Theatre in the Square, Marietta
The show features holiday tunes, from classic songs to current hits.
Motown Christmas
Dec. 17-22
Marietta
This cabaret-style show features Motown Christmas hits.
McDonough
The Grinch on the Square
Dec. 12 and 19
McDonough Square, McDonough
Visit the Grinch and shop the Whoville Market.
Morrow
Spivey Hall Children’s Choir Holiday Concert
Dec. 5-6
Clayton State University, Morrow
The children’s choir welcomes the season with holiday songs and singalongs.
Newnan
Santa on the Square
Nov. 27
Court Square, downtown Newnan
Santa arrives by fire truck for Newnan’s community tree lighting, with festive activities and opportunities for families to visit with Santa.
Christmas at the Centre with the Masterworks Chorale
Dec. 6
The Nixon Centre, Newnan
Celebrate Christmas with a concert by the Masterworks Chorale.
Nashville Noel
Dec. 10
The Nixon Centre, Newnan
Enjoy holiday cheer mixed with country music.
Norcross
HoliDAYS in Norcross
Through Dec. 28
Historic Downtown Norcross, Norcross
Enjoy free holiday activities, including a Holiday Open House, live music and cocoa, Victorian carolers, carriage rides, Santa visits, a quilt exhibit and classic holiday movies.
Holiday Punch
Dec. 17-20
Lionheart Theatre, Norcross
Celebrate the season with a collection of short plays.
Holiday Whobilation
Dec. 12
Lenora Park, Norcross
Shop at a Whoville-inspired craft market.
Peachtree Corners
Tree Lighting at The Forum
Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m.
The Plaza at The Forum, Peachtree Corners
Celebrate with family activities, including airbrush tattoos, holiday crafts and special tenant activations, plus live music and performances. Santa will arrive to light The Forum’s 45-foot tree. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase.
Walk Through Bethlehem
Dec. 11-13
Simpsonwood Park, Peachtree Corners
Explore activities depicting life in historic Bethlehem.
Pine Mountain
Fantasy in Lights
Nov. 13-Jan. 3
Callaway Resort & Gardens, 17800 U.S. Highway 27, Pine Mountain
See more than 10 million lights across 18 scenes on a seven-mile drive, or ride the Jolly Trolley. The Callaway Christmas Village features seasonal treats, shopping, Santa visits and a music-and-light tree show. Bike-only nights are Nov. 13-14; advance tickets are recommended.
Roswell
Sideways Contemporary Dance Theater: Once Upon a Holiday
Nov. 20-22
Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell
The dance theater company brings back its 17-year holiday tradition, blending Alice in Wonderland with The Nutcracker.
A Little Peace of the Holidays
Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell
Jazz vocalist Karla Harris and the Tritone Chamber Orchestra perform holiday classics, jazzy arrangements and seasonal songs. Tickets start at $39.75.
Trouble in Toyland
Dec. 4
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
Find out how Christmas will be saved in this puppet comedy.
Roswell Dance Starz: The Roswell City Spectacular
Dec. 5
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
This dance performance is inspired by the Radio City Rockettes.
Sail On Christmas Concert
Dec. 6
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
Celebrate the season with a Beach Boys tribute show.
Holiday Juggling Show
Dec. 21
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
Ron Anglin juggles holiday mementos from cultures around the world.
Atlanta Vocal Project’s Ringin’ in the Holidays
Dec. 19
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
The a cappella group performs holiday music.
Joe Gransden’s Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas
Dec. 20
Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell
Swing into the holidays with jazzy arrangements of seasonal classics.
American Holiday Songbook
Dec. 19
Mimosa Hall & Gardens, Roswell
Performers in period clothing present holiday carols.
Sandy Springs
Skate City Springs
Nov. 13-Jan. 18
City Springs, Sandy Springs
Skate on a real ice rink to holiday music, warm up with cocoa and join weekly themed nights, including Pajama Party and Ugly Sweater Night. Free Skate Helpers are available, and timed sessions can be booked online.
A Magical Cirque Christmas
Nov. 21
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
World-class acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, jugglers and a Guinness World Record hair suspension artist perform to modern holiday hits. Tickets start at $69.50.
Hillcrest Sparkle Village & Holiday Lights
Nov. 21-Jan. 4
The City Green, Sandy Springs
Stroll through a holiday village of twinkling lights and six-foot displays decorated by local nonprofits, schools and businesses. Visitors can vote for their favorite holiday house.
Roswell Dance Theatre: The Nutcracker
Nov. 27-Dec. 6
Byers Theatre at City Springs, Sandy Springs
Roswell Dance Theatre’s holiday tradition returns with Clara’s magical adventure, featuring elaborate costumes, sets and dancing. The two-week run includes matinee and evening performances, plus meet-and-greet events with lead characters.
Sparkle Sandy Springs
Dec. 6
Sandy Springs
Celebrate the season with an illuminated nighttime parade, holiday market, falling snow, train rides, character meet-and-greets and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and menorah.
Toast & Jam Holiday Jazz Brunch
Dec. 13
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
Pianist Joe Alterman and special guest Joe Gransden bring live jazz and conversation to a festive holiday brunch.
Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Holiday Jazz Brunch
Dec. 13
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
Enjoy holiday jazz, light bites and conversation.
Sautee Nacoochee
Victorian Christmas
Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19
Hardman Farm Historic Site, Sautee Nacoochee
See the mansion decorated for the holidays and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.
Senoia
Atlanta Christkindl Market in Senoia
Beginning Nov. 27 and continuing into December
Downtown Senoia
The European-inspired holiday market features wooden vendor stalls, handcrafted gifts, seasonal food and drinks.
South Fulton
City of South Fulton Holiday Tree Lighting
Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
South Fulton City Hall, South Fulton
Celebrate with live carols, hot cocoa, sweet treats and a visit from Santa before the holiday tree is lit. Free.
Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain Christmas
Through Dec. 31
Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
Enjoy more than 2 million lights, festive music and holiday shows, along with family-friendly park attractions such as the Scenic Railroad.
Tyrone
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Through Dec. 20
Legacy Theatre, Tyrone
Celebrate with holiday performances inspired by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
Union City
Christmas Star Run & Tree Lighting
Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
Christian City campus, Union City
Join a 5K for $35 or a 1-mile run or walk for $25, followed by a tree lighting. The event also features food trucks, music, holiday lights and Santa photos. Proceeds support Christian City’s Children & Family Programs.
Union City Holiday Tree Lighting
Dec. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Mayors’ Park, Union City
Enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa and treats, and take a photo with Santa at this free tree-lighting celebration.
Villa Rica
Winter Wonderland
Dec. 2-23
Pine Mountain Gold Museum, Villa Rica
Ride a mile-long train through holiday lights, take photos with Santa and make s’mores.
Warm Springs
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Dec. 12
Roosevelt’s Little White House Historic Site, Warm Springs
An FDR portrayer recreates a Roosevelt family Christmas.
Woodstock
A Christmas Carol the Musical
Dec. 4-24
Woodstock Arts, Woodstock
Celebrate the Dickens classic about a miser who learns the meaning of Christmas.