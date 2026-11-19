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Explore holiday happenings across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, from dazzling light displays and tree-lighting ceremonies to live music, festive celebrations and more.

Acworth

Breakfast with The Grinch

Dec. 12

Acworth Community Center, Acworth

Enjoy breakfast, holiday activities and crafts with the Grinch.

Alpharetta

Season of Celebration Tree Lighting

Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Alpharetta, 2 Park Plaza

Celebrate the season with the lighting of a 50-foot tree, live music, snow flurries, marshmallow roasting and sing-alongs. Santa and friends will make an appearance.

The Lighting of Avalon

Nov. 22, 2-7:30 p.m.

Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

The free celebration features ice skating performances, the opening of Avalon’s Rockefeller-inspired rink, face painting, photo booths, kids’ crafts, DJ entertainment and live music from The Big Beyond. FOX 5’s Paul Milliken will host the tree lighting, as Santa helps illuminate Avalon’s 40-foot tree.

An Alpharetta Holiday

Nov. 28

Innovation Academy Auditorium, Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Symphony performs holiday favorites.

Lights on the Loop

Dec. 4-Jan. 4, nightly from 5:30-11 p.m.

Alpha Loop, Alpharetta

Enjoy a mile-long holiday light display, with live music from the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra and others Dec. 4-5, and Llamas on the Loop Dec. 18-19.

Snow Day at Alpharetta City Center

Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Alpharetta City Center, Alpharetta

Enjoy snow flurries, live jazz and holiday crafts, including a custom beanie-making station for the first 250 guests. Free admission.

Holiday Pops at The Innovation Academy

Dec. 5

Innovation Academy, Alpharetta

The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra performs seasonal music.

Halcyon Holiday Magic

Sessions at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Meet Santa and enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and family activities throughout the village. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Forsyth County.

Chanukah at Halcyon

Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m.

Halcyon Village Green, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Celebrate Hanukkah at this community event hosted with Chabad of Forsyth and Congregation Beth Israel.

Brunch & Brews with Santa

Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cherry Street Brewpub, Halcyon, Alpharetta

Enjoy a family-friendly holiday brunch with a visit from Santa.

Brunch with the Grinch

Dec. 12 and 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

HOBNOB, Halcyon, Alpharetta

Have brunch with a mischievous green guest at this holiday gathering.

Santa at Kids Club

Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Children can visit Santa and enjoy festive crafts and activities.

The Elf Upstairs at HOBNOB

Through Jan. 3

HOBNOB, Halcyon, Alpharetta

Step into an Elf-inspired holiday pop-up with festive decor, cocktails, nonalcoholic drinks and a seasonal menu. Open to guests 21 and older after 9 p.m.

Austell

Holiday in The Park

Nov. 21-Jan. 3

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

Explore a holiday storybook filled with lights, decorations and live entertainment.

Athens

A Celtic Christmas

Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Classic Center Theatre, Athens

World champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, and live folk musicians bring Irish dance, ballads and Celtic versions of classic carols to this holiday show.

Atlanta

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Nov. 14-Jan. 10

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Explore the Garden’s 16th annual holiday light show, featuring Nature’s Wonders, the Tunnel of Light, Orchestral Orbs, expanded Flower Walk displays and the returning mosaiculture dragon. The display shines nightly until midnight. Timed-entry tickets are required.

Holiday season at Buckhead Village

Nov. 18 through the holiday season; select events through Dec. 19

Buckhead Village, Atlanta

Festivities include a Christmas tree lot open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Santa visits on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. and a wreath-making workshop Nov. 28. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 5, enjoy family activities, a free Hot Chocolate Crawl from 5-7 p.m. and a free tree and menorah lighting at 7 p.m. at Charlie Loudermilk Park.

Holiday happenings at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Nov. 19-Jan. 2; event dates vary

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and Windsor Garden, Atlanta

Enjoy the season with heated private igloos, free holiday movies on Fridays and Saturdays, and fireside drinks in The Great Hall. Santa events include storytime on Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, plus brunches on Dec. 20 and Christmas Day. Igloo reservations cost $75, with food and drinks purchased separately.

Alliance Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Through Dec. 27

Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

This holiday classic follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey toward redemption, with live music, striking costumes and a magical set.

L.L.Bean Atlanta holiday pop-up

Through Nov. 22

56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Suite 15, Buckhead

L.L.Bean is bringing a taste of New England to Atlanta with a limited-time holiday pop-up featuring classic items such as Bean Boots and Boat and Totes. Visitors can take part in free activities including custom embroidery, holiday card making, live portrait sketches on select dates and an interactive storytelling experience. The pop-up offers an early look at the brand ahead of its planned first Georgia store in 2028.

Holiday events at High Street

Nov. 20-Jan. 18; event dates vary

High Street, Perimeter

Skate the Street returns Nov. 20, with themed skate nights and seasonal events through Jan. 18. The lineup also includes a tree lighting and menorah lighting on Dec. 6, holiday pop-ups Dec. 4, 11 and 18, storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus Dec. 12 and 19, and Santa photos on select dates from Nov. 28-Dec. 20. Pet-friendly photos and visits with Santa and the Grinch are also planned.

All The Joyful Things at The Works

Nov. 21-Dec. 19; event dates and times vary

The Works, Atlanta

The Upper Westside’s holiday lineup includes Santa photos, live music, surprise Santa appearances, a screening of Elf, holiday pet photos, a menorah lighting, reindeer games, storytime and a visit from the Grinch. Santa photos are $10, with proceeds benefiting Agape Youth and Family Center. The season also features a six-foot retro light display for holiday photos.

Light the Station Tree Lighting and Santa Parade

Nov. 21; parade at 6 p.m., tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Atlantic Station, Atlanta

Celebrate the season with a Santa parade, holiday music, family activities and the lighting of Atlantic Station’s holiday tree. Free.

Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World

Nov. 21-Jan. 10

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Discover traditions and crafts from cultures around the world.

Holiday happenings at The Interlock

Nov. 21-Jan. 1; select events through Dec. 19

The Interlock, West Midtown Atlanta

Celebrate with a Home Alone-themed Holiday Bar, open through Jan. 1, and holiday movie double features at Highline Park on Dec. 3 and 10. Shop local makers at the Gurl 2 Girl Women’s Maker’s Market on Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and 19, the Black Friday Midnight Market on Nov. 27, and Pop Market on Dec. 12. Dec. 12 also brings a Hot Cocoa Bar Crawl and an après-ski party at Holiday Bar.

Light Up the Season Lantern Parade and Lighting Celebration

Nov. 22, 5-8:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Join the lantern parade led by the Seed & Feed Band, then gather in the Meadow for the lighting of the park’s Great Tree, menorah and kinara. The evening continues at Park Tavern with a family holiday movie and hot cocoa. Free.

Topgolf’s "Fore the Holidays"

Nov. 27-Dec. 31; activities and hours vary

Participating Topgolf locations, metro Atlanta

Celebrate with festive lounges, seasonal treats and Santa visits. Family photos with Santa are offered Sundays from 2-4 p.m. starting Nov. 29; select locations host Saturday night Santa visits and DJs in December. Topgolf is open Thanksgiving and Christmas Day from 3-10 p.m. and Christmas Eve until 5 p.m.

Holiday Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Arboretum Eastside Trail

Nov. 27

Inman Perk Coffee, Atlanta

Take a Black Friday stroll through the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum to see local art and Tiny Doors and learn about the area’s history.

Tree Lighting Presented by Wellstar

Nov. 28, 5-8 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta

The Battery’s annual tree lighting includes live entertainment on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, special appearances and family activities.

Holiday experiences at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Nov. 28-Dec. 25; dates and times vary

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, Buckhead

Celebrate the season with Winter Wonderland Tea on Sundays and Children’s Holiday Tea with Santa on select dates in December. The spa will offer 12 Days of Wellness Gifting from Dec. 13-24 and a Holiday Sip & Shop on Dec. 18. Christmas Day options include a brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and a three-course dinner at Brassica from 5:30-9 p.m. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

Merry Mighty Mo and More!

Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Enjoy a free family celebration with Santa, sing-alongs on the Mighty Mo organ, a performance by Michelle Malone and The Hot Toddies, and a screening of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas. Guests are encouraged to bring new socks for City of Refuge or donate online.

Cirque du Soleil’s ’Twas the Night Before…

Dec. 2-13; showtimes vary

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

A family holiday story inspired by "A Visit from St. Nicholas" features acrobatics, dancing, colorful characters and reimagined Christmas songs.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Dec. 2-27

Theatrical Outfit, Atlanta

This story, inspired by a true World War I moment, follows enemy soldiers who share a moment of peace.

The Lighting at Colony Square

Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m.

The Plaza at Colony Square, Midtown Atlanta

Enjoy live music from A-Town A-List, photo opportunities and holiday entertainment hosted by WSB-TV’s Karyn Greer. Santa will light Colony Square’s 52-foot tree with help from honorary tree lighters from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase.

Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience

Dec. 3-20

Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta

Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem is told through traditional spirituals.

Holiday Spirit

Dec. 4-5

Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Shop a holiday market, take photos with Santa and enjoy live music.

Furkids Holiday Open House

Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m.

Furkids Headquarters, Atlanta

Tour Furkids’ expanded headquarters, enjoy light refreshments and meet some of the animals during this free, all-ages event. RSVP is requested. Guests can find gift ideas for the animals on the Furkids wish list.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Dec. 4-5

Glenn Memorial Auditorium, Atlanta

The Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus perform a candlelit choral concert.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Dec. 5-23

Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Scrooge discovers the meaning of Christmas in this classic tale with music and holiday cheer.

Annual Holiday Gala

Dec. 6

Rialto Center for the Arts, Atlanta

Georgia State University School of Music students and faculty perform in a holiday concert.

Family Concert: Winter Wonderland

Dec. 6

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Orchestra performs holiday favorites and music celebrating seasonal traditions.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage

Dec. 9

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

See Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang live on stage.

Holiday Movies on the Square

Dec. 10-11 and 17-18

Colony Square, Atlanta

Settle in at Winter Squares for a classic holiday movie.

Christmas with the ASO

Dec. 10 and 12-13

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Join the Orchestra and Chorus for Christmas carols and hymns.

Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale

Dec. 11-12

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta

The choir performs music celebrating joy, peace, light and love.

Invasion: Christmas Carol

Dec. 12, 19 and 27

Dad’s Garage, Atlanta

A comic twist on the Dickens classic brings a different surprise invader to each performance.

Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music

Dec. 13

Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall, Atlanta

Welcome Santa as he shares favorite classical pieces and leads a holiday singalong.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Dec. 15-20; showtimes vary

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Based on the beloved movie, this musical comedy follows an out-of-work actor who goes to extraordinary lengths to stay close to his children.

Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 17

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Hear the Orchestra and Chamber Chorus perform Handel’s celebrated work.

Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir

Dec. 18-19

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta

Hear the choir perform carols, classics and holiday favorites.

Celtic Woman with the ASO

Dec. 19-20

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Celebrate the holidays with Celtic Woman and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour

Dec. 21-22

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Hear holiday music from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist.

Straight No Chaser: Making Spirits Bright Tour

Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The nine-member a cappella group puts its vocal spin on holiday favorites.

Sounds of the Season

Dec. 23

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Enjoy a holiday performance by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Dec. 23-24; showtimes vary

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic features international dancers, acrobatics, elaborate costumes and large-scale puppets.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Hip-hop dance, a DJ and a live violinist bring a contemporary spin to Tchaikovsky’s score. The show also features hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Through Dec. 27

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Celebrate the season with this faithful adaptation of the 1964 stop-motion holiday classic, returning for its annual run at the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Athens

Winter WonderLights

Through Dec. 30

State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Athens

Walk a half-mile holiday light trail featuring Jingle Bell Lane, a Northern Lights display and a Cone Tree Forest. Hot chocolate, refreshments and marshmallows for roasting s’mores are available for purchase.

Blue Ridge

Festive Holiday Train with Santa

Nov. 27-Dec. 24

Blue Ridge Railway, Blue Ridge

Take a themed train ride with Santa, hot chocolate and holiday fun.

Braselton

Celebrate the Holidays Parade & Festival

Nov. 21

Historic Downtown Braselton, Braselton

Enjoy a holiday parade, festival activities and marketplace.

Brookhaven

Light Up Brookhaven

Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

Welcome Santa, arriving by helicopter, and enjoy holiday crafts, inflatables, train rides, a petting zoo and more.

Pictures with Santa at Brookhaven City Centre

Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-noon

Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven

Meet Santa and take a holiday photo. Walk-ups are welcome; reservations aren’t required.

Brookhaven Holiday Workshop

Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven

Make holiday crafts, watch seasonal movies and enjoy snacks and photo opportunities beneath the City Centre dome.

Holiday Farmers Market

Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brookhaven City Centre, Brookhaven

Shop more than 20 vendors offering locally made goods, artisan products and gifts.

Dresden District Jingle & Mingle

Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woodley Plaza, Brookhaven

Browse local vendors, hear live music and explore seasonal specials and activities at nearby businesses.

Brookhaven Tinsel Trail

Dec. 19-Jan. 4

Brookhaven Park, Brookhaven

Stroll a festive display of holiday trees decorated by local residents, businesses and organizations.

Holidays in the ’Haven

Dec. 19-Jan. 4; closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1

Brookhaven Park, Brookhaven

Enjoy ice skating at Rudolph’s Rink, crafts at Santa’s Village, food trucks and family lawn games at Grinch Games.

Buford

Magical Nights of Lights

Nov. 20-Jan. 3, nightly from 5-10 p.m.

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Drive through holiday light displays, then visit Holiday Headquarters at Game Changer for Clark’s Holiday Pop-Up Bar and a weekend market. The resort also offers overnight packages with Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed Elf Tuck-Ins.

License to Chill Snow Island

Opens Nov. 20

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Buford

Enjoy snow tubing, ice skating, snow play, carnival rides and fireside breaks at this winter attraction. Keep the holiday outing going with a drive through the resort’s Magical Nights of Lights display.

Nashville Noel

Dec. 11-12

Sylvia Beard Theatre, Buford

Enjoy holiday cheer mixed with country music.

Celtic Angels Christmas

Dec. 18

Sylvia Beard Theatre, Buford

The show features vocal and instrumental holiday favorites along with Irish songs.

Calhoun

Snowman Spectacular

Dec. 4-13

Calhoun Recreation Department, Calhoun

Stroll a path of snowman displays and vote for a favorite.

Dallas

Christmas at the Cabin

Dec. 12

Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site, Dallas

Enjoy 1800s-inspired holiday activities, crafts, games and a visit with Santa.

Duluth

Star of Wonder

Nov. 19-22

Gas South Theater, Duluth

The Buford School of Ballet presents its holiday-themed show.

Gwinnett Glows

Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

The free holiday celebration features a tree lighting, entertainment, vendors, crafts, food trucks, hot cocoa, photos with Santa and a lantern parade. A lantern-making workshop is available for $25.

Georgia Festival of Trees

Nov. 21-29; closed Nov. 25-26

Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Explore decorated Christmas trees, live entertainment, shopping, kids’ activities, cookie decorating and photos with Santa. The family event supports efforts to end human trafficking.

Southern Ballet Theatre: A Very Grinchy Christmas

Nov. 20-22

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

The Grinch meets The Nutcracker in Southern Ballet Theatre’s annual holiday visit to Whoville.

For KING + COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Christmas

Nov. 27

Gas South Arena, Duluth

Enjoy the duo’s Christmas concert.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Dec. 13

Gas South Arena, Duluth

Rock out to the holiday music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Showcase

Dec. 16

Gas South District, Duluth

Enjoy holiday music performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

A Christmas Carol Reimagined

Dec. 22-23

Gas South District, Duluth

This play retells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts who visit him.

Dunwoody

Dunwoody Village Holiday Celebration and Lantern Parade

Nov. 22, 3-6:30 p.m.

Dunwoody Village, Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

The free celebration features a lantern parade, music and dance performances, a petting zoo, train rides, a classic and exotic car display, and a tree lighting with Santa.

The Winter Wonderettes

Dec. 5-20

Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody

The Wonderettes set out to save a holiday party.

Fayetteville

Light Up Trilith

Nov. 21, 4-8 p.m.

The Town at Trilith, Fayetteville

Enjoy live music, food trucks, a dance performance and an 8 p.m. tree lighting. Santa’s Workshop offers crafts, snow play and bounce houses; tickets are $25 per child. Guests can bring a new toy, shoes or pajamas to donate to Bloom Fosters.

Hapeville

Hapeville for the Holidays

Nov. 24, 5:30-8 p.m.

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

This free celebration includes a tree lighting, games, music, snow play, treats and an ugly sweater contest. Santa visits with families before the lighting.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

Nov. 27-Dec. 20

OnStage Atlanta, Hapeville

This Austen-inspired play celebrates Christmas at Pemberley.

A Christmas Carol: A One Man OSA Special Event

Dec. 10-20

OnStage Atlanta, Hapeville

A one-man performance presents the traditional story of Scrooge.

Hiawassee

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

Nov. 26-Dec. 31

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

See a holiday light show with music, arts, crafts and photo opportunities.

Johns Creek

Merry Medley and Skate the Plaza

Nov. 27-Feb. 7

Medley, Johns Creek

Medley’s holiday kickoff on Nov. 27 features live music, performances by local schools and a fireworks finale from 4-8 p.m. The celebration also marks the opening of Johns Creek’s first outdoor ice rink, where 75-minute skating sessions with skate rental cost $18. A holiday train ride along Medley Boulevard adds to the family fun.

LaGrange

Snowland

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

Great Wolf Lodge, LaGrange

Explore an indoor winter wonderland with crafts, Santa visits and a family dance party.

Lawrenceville

Christmas Canteen

Nov. 19-Dec. 23

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

This festive revue features music, lively dance numbers and comedy.

A Very Grinchy Christmas

Nov. 20-22

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

See Dr. Seuss’ holiday story reimagined as a ballet.

Christkindl Market

Nov. 20-Dec. 24; closed Thanksgiving Day

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

The free holiday market brings Old World charm to Lawrenceville with handmade goods, food and beverages.

Holiday Science Show

Dec. 5

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Big Thinkers’ Science Exploration puts holiday science to the test.

Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra and Chorus’s Holiday Pops

Dec. 5-6

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

The orchestra and chorus perform holiday favorites, carols and singalongs.

The Holiday Magic Extravaganza

Dec. 12

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Enjoy a holiday show filled with magic and wonder.

Lithia Springs

How Far to Bethlehem Live Nativity

Dec. 11-13

Lithia Springs Methodist Church, Lithia Springs

See a live nativity with actors, sets and scenes depicting the Christmas story.

Marietta

World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas at Six Flags

Through Jan. 3

Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta

Drive through a mile-long display of millions of colorful lights and animated scenes synchronized to holiday music. This year’s show features a music-filled theme hosted by MC Mic.

The Lighting of Avenue East Cobb

Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m.

The Plaza at Avenue East Cobb, Marietta

Enjoy live music from The Union, roaming entertainment, a bounce house, face painting and more at this free celebration. Santa will arrive to help light Avenue East Cobb’s 26-foot tree. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Gift of the Magi 2.0

Nov. 20-Dec. 6

Marietta New Theatre in the Square, Marietta

Jim and Della go to great lengths to buy Christmas gifts for one another.

Lights of Life

Nov. 26-Dec. 31; lights turn on at sunset

Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta

Drive through more than 1 million holiday lights, with walk-around areas for photos and snacks. Admission is $15 per car or truck; rides, a petting zoo and train rides cost extra. The display runs until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Grinchmas at Otter’s Chicken

Dec. 1-31

The Avenue West Cobb, Marietta

Enjoy a Grinch-inspired celebration, with photo opportunities on select nights.

Georgia Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 5-6

Marietta Performing Arts Center, Marietta

Sing along to holiday favorites, with a possible appearance from a special guest in a red suit.

The Winter Polar Express

Dec. 11-12

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta

The Christmas tale is presented as a ballet.

A Christmas Tradition

Dec. 11-21

Strand Theatre, Marietta

Costumed singers and dancers perform traditional and contemporary Christmas favorites.

Rudolph Jr. the Musical

Dec. 12

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Marietta

The British Academy of Performing Arts presents the holiday musical.

Strand Ole Opry: A Country Christmas Holiday

Dec. 23

Strand Theatre, Marietta

Enjoy a bluegrass holiday concert with singers and Southern storytellers.

A Sage Christmas Musical Revue

Dec. 26-30

Theatre in the Square, Marietta

The show features holiday tunes, from classic songs to current hits.

Motown Christmas

Dec. 17-22

Marietta

This cabaret-style show features Motown Christmas hits.

McDonough

The Grinch on the Square

Dec. 12 and 19

McDonough Square, McDonough

Visit the Grinch and shop the Whoville Market.

Morrow

Spivey Hall Children’s Choir Holiday Concert

Dec. 5-6

Clayton State University, Morrow

The children’s choir welcomes the season with holiday songs and singalongs.

Newnan

Santa on the Square

Nov. 27

Court Square, downtown Newnan

Santa arrives by fire truck for Newnan’s community tree lighting, with festive activities and opportunities for families to visit with Santa.

Christmas at the Centre with the Masterworks Chorale

Dec. 6

The Nixon Centre, Newnan

Celebrate Christmas with a concert by the Masterworks Chorale.

Nashville Noel

Dec. 10

The Nixon Centre, Newnan

Enjoy holiday cheer mixed with country music.

Norcross

HoliDAYS in Norcross

Through Dec. 28

Historic Downtown Norcross, Norcross

Enjoy free holiday activities, including a Holiday Open House, live music and cocoa, Victorian carolers, carriage rides, Santa visits, a quilt exhibit and classic holiday movies.

Holiday Punch

Dec. 17-20

Lionheart Theatre, Norcross

Celebrate the season with a collection of short plays.

Holiday Whobilation

Dec. 12

Lenora Park, Norcross

Shop at a Whoville-inspired craft market.

Peachtree Corners

Tree Lighting at The Forum

Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m.

The Plaza at The Forum, Peachtree Corners

Celebrate with family activities, including airbrush tattoos, holiday crafts and special tenant activations, plus live music and performances. Santa will arrive to light The Forum’s 45-foot tree. Admission is free; food and beverages are available for purchase.

Walk Through Bethlehem

Dec. 11-13

Simpsonwood Park, Peachtree Corners

Explore activities depicting life in historic Bethlehem.

Pine Mountain

Fantasy in Lights

Nov. 13-Jan. 3

Callaway Resort & Gardens, 17800 U.S. Highway 27, Pine Mountain

See more than 10 million lights across 18 scenes on a seven-mile drive, or ride the Jolly Trolley. The Callaway Christmas Village features seasonal treats, shopping, Santa visits and a music-and-light tree show. Bike-only nights are Nov. 13-14; advance tickets are recommended.

Roswell

Sideways Contemporary Dance Theater: Once Upon a Holiday

Nov. 20-22

Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell

The dance theater company brings back its 17-year holiday tradition, blending Alice in Wonderland with The Nutcracker.

A Little Peace of the Holidays

Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell

Jazz vocalist Karla Harris and the Tritone Chamber Orchestra perform holiday classics, jazzy arrangements and seasonal songs. Tickets start at $39.75.

Trouble in Toyland

Dec. 4

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Find out how Christmas will be saved in this puppet comedy.

Roswell Dance Starz: The Roswell City Spectacular

Dec. 5

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

This dance performance is inspired by the Radio City Rockettes.

Sail On Christmas Concert

Dec. 6

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Celebrate the season with a Beach Boys tribute show.

Holiday Juggling Show

Dec. 21

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Ron Anglin juggles holiday mementos from cultures around the world.

Atlanta Vocal Project’s Ringin’ in the Holidays

Dec. 19

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

The a cappella group performs holiday music.

Joe Gransden’s Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas

Dec. 20

Roswell Cultural Arts Center, Roswell

Swing into the holidays with jazzy arrangements of seasonal classics.

American Holiday Songbook

Dec. 19

Mimosa Hall & Gardens, Roswell

Performers in period clothing present holiday carols.

Sandy Springs

Skate City Springs

Nov. 13-Jan. 18

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Skate on a real ice rink to holiday music, warm up with cocoa and join weekly themed nights, including Pajama Party and Ugly Sweater Night. Free Skate Helpers are available, and timed sessions can be booked online.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 21

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

World-class acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, jugglers and a Guinness World Record hair suspension artist perform to modern holiday hits. Tickets start at $69.50.

Hillcrest Sparkle Village & Holiday Lights

Nov. 21-Jan. 4

The City Green, Sandy Springs

Stroll through a holiday village of twinkling lights and six-foot displays decorated by local nonprofits, schools and businesses. Visitors can vote for their favorite holiday house.

Roswell Dance Theatre: The Nutcracker

Nov. 27-Dec. 6

Byers Theatre at City Springs, Sandy Springs

Roswell Dance Theatre’s holiday tradition returns with Clara’s magical adventure, featuring elaborate costumes, sets and dancing. The two-week run includes matinee and evening performances, plus meet-and-greet events with lead characters.

Sparkle Sandy Springs

Dec. 6

Sandy Springs

Celebrate the season with an illuminated nighttime parade, holiday market, falling snow, train rides, character meet-and-greets and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and menorah.

Toast & Jam Holiday Jazz Brunch

Dec. 13

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Pianist Joe Alterman and special guest Joe Gransden bring live jazz and conversation to a festive holiday brunch.

Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Holiday Jazz Brunch

Dec. 13

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Enjoy holiday jazz, light bites and conversation.

Sautee Nacoochee

Victorian Christmas

Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19

Hardman Farm Historic Site, Sautee Nacoochee

See the mansion decorated for the holidays and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.

Senoia

Atlanta Christkindl Market in Senoia

Beginning Nov. 27 and continuing into December

Downtown Senoia

The European-inspired holiday market features wooden vendor stalls, handcrafted gifts, seasonal food and drinks.

South Fulton

City of South Fulton Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

South Fulton City Hall, South Fulton

Celebrate with live carols, hot cocoa, sweet treats and a visit from Santa before the holiday tree is lit. Free.

Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain Christmas

Through Dec. 31

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Enjoy more than 2 million lights, festive music and holiday shows, along with family-friendly park attractions such as the Scenic Railroad.

Tyrone

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Through Dec. 20

Legacy Theatre, Tyrone

Celebrate with holiday performances inspired by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.

Union City

Christmas Star Run & Tree Lighting

Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Christian City campus, Union City

Join a 5K for $35 or a 1-mile run or walk for $25, followed by a tree lighting. The event also features food trucks, music, holiday lights and Santa photos. Proceeds support Christian City’s Children & Family Programs.

Union City Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.

Mayors’ Park, Union City

Enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa and treats, and take a photo with Santa at this free tree-lighting celebration.

Villa Rica

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 2-23

Pine Mountain Gold Museum, Villa Rica

Ride a mile-long train through holiday lights, take photos with Santa and make s’mores.

Warm Springs

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Dec. 12

Roosevelt’s Little White House Historic Site, Warm Springs

An FDR portrayer recreates a Roosevelt family Christmas.

Woodstock

A Christmas Carol the Musical

Dec. 4-24

Woodstock Arts, Woodstock

Celebrate the Dickens classic about a miser who learns the meaning of Christmas.