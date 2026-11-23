The Brief Rain is expected to move into Georgia Wednesday and could continue into Thanksgiving morning. Showers should taper Thursday, with some sun possible later in the day. Black Friday is forecast to be dry and mostly sunny, but chilly early, with afternoon highs in the 50s.



A midweek storm could bring rain to Georgia for Thanksgiving travel, but the latest forecast suggests showers may ease on the holiday and give way to drier weather for Black Friday.

What we know:

The National Weather Service expects rain to spread across the region Wednesday, becoming more widespread by evening. Showers could linger into Thanksgiving morning before tapering off. Forecast models differ on how quickly the system will move through, so rainfall timing and totals could change.

For metro Atlanta, Thanksgiving is expected to be mostly cloudy early, with a chance of showers, then partly sunny in the afternoon. The high is forecast near 59 degrees. Black Friday is shaping up to be dry and mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Morning temperatures will be much colder, dipping into the upper 30s in Atlanta and the mid-30s in parts of north Georgia.

🌧️ Thanksgiving week forecast

Wednesday: Showers become more likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s.

🦃 Thanksgiving Day: A chance of showers early, then partly sunny later. High near 59 in Atlanta.

🛍️ Black Friday: Mostly sunny and dry, with a high near 58. Expect a chilly start, with lows in the upper 30s around Atlanta and mid-30s in parts of north Georgia.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s.