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The Brief Civil rights leaders are demanding an independent outside investigation into the fatal Newnan police shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey. The NAACP Georgia State Conference and Coweta Branch expressed concern that prosecutors focused heavily on Dorsey's background during a recent briefing rather than why he was pursued. The call for outside oversight comes after the Coweta County District Attorney released bodycam stills and a minute-by-minute timeline of the Oct. 3 shooting.



The NAACP Georgia State Conference and the Coweta Branch are calling for an independent outside investigation into the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Zadarious Dorsey in Newnan, citing concerns over impartiality in the local review process.

What we know:

In a joint statement issued Monday, NAACP Coweta Branch President Dr. Cynthia Finney and NAACP Georgia State Conference President Gwenette Westbrooks said they are not confident the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office can handle the case without prejudice.

Civil rights leaders noted that during a closed-door meeting with prosecutors, there was a "tremendous focus" on Dorsey's past criminal background rather than why an officer pursued him on Oct. 3.

"A person having a previous criminal background does not justify death," the organizations wrote in their statement.

The NAACP is demanding a transparent review of all evidence, accountability for anyone who acted unlawfully, and regular communication with Dorsey's family.

While the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is already conducting an independent probe, the NAACP is pushing for an investigative agency outside of the local jurisdiction to review the circumstances.

The backstory:

Dorsey was killed around 1:13 a.m. on Oct. 3 after an officer in an unmarked vehicle pulled alongside a parked Ford Taurus on Cliff Circle and called Dorsey by his nickname, "Dae Dae."

Surveillance and body camera records released by Cranford show the officer chased Dorsey on foot, deployed a taser, shouted "drop the gun" at 1:13:45 a.m., and fired six shots one second later.

Two seconds after the gunfire, audio captured Dorsey saying, "I dropped it yo," before he repeatedly asked to be taken to the hospital while officers performed CPR and applied tourniquets and chest seals.

State forensic tests confirmed Dorsey's DNA was on a stolen Canik 9mm pistol recovered 42 feet diagonally ahead of his body, which attorneys for Dorsey's family argue proves he tossed the gun and was unarmed when shot.

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What they're saying:

Attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, Graylin Ward and Gerald Griggs are pursuing a $75 million wrongful death claim against the City of Newnan on behalf of Dorsey's family, arguing Dorsey had no active warrants and was not the subject of a traffic stop.

"Zadarious had the legal right to run from a man with a gun even if that man also had a badge," Daniels said. "That’s what he did and this officer killed him for it."

Cranford previously emphasized that his criminal review focuses strictly on whether the officer reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to protect his life, noting that Georgia self-defense statutes make reasonable suspicion legally irrelevant to justified force.

What we don't know:

State prosecutors have not announced whether an outside agency will take over the review of the GBI's findings.

Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford has also not yet announced whether the Newnan police officer involved will face criminal charges.