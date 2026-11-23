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The Brief Juan Sanchez’s family says the University of Florida senior will be released on bond. Immigration agents detained him last Tuesday while he waited for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson. His stepfather says Sanchez has a pending asylum application, work authorization through 2030 and no criminal record.



The family of Juan Sanchez, a 23-year-old University of Florida senior detained by immigration agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, says he will be released on bond. Sanchez is being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

ORIGINAL STORY: Stepfather pleads for Florida student detained by ICE: 'What more do you want?'

Airport detention

What we know:

Sanchez’s stepfather, Shawn, said agents took Sanchez into custody last Tuesday while he was waiting at his gate for a flight back to Gainesville. Sanchez had traveled to Chicago for a job interview with Nestlé, his stepfather said.

"They didn’t give him any indication why they were talking to him. They just simply asked if he was Juan and his last name. And, once they figured just that part out, they took him into custody. They handcuffed him," Shawn said.

Sanchez is a chemical engineering senior at the University of Florida. His stepfather described him as devoted to his studies.

"He is just this angel," Shawn said, adding, "he’s staying up until and I’m not exaggerating, three, 4:00 in the morning studying."

Immigration case

The backstory:

Shawn said Sanchez came to the United States in 2019 with his mother and sister on tourist visas, which they overstayed. Sanchez was 16 at the time and began the asylum process under his mother’s application, Shawn said. He said Sanchez has no criminal record, has a pending asylum application and holds work authorization valid through 2030.

"This is a person that loves this country. He’s contributing to this country. He’s a student of one of the greatest schools in this country. He’s exceeding at every level. What more do you want?" Shawn said.

ICE has not responded to requests for the specific reasons behind Sanchez’s detention.