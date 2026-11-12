Stepfather pleads for Florida student detained by ICE: 'What more do you want?'

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The Brief Federal immigration agents detained University of Florida student Juan Sanchez at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while he awaited his flight back to school. Sanchez's stepfather says the chemical engineering senior has no criminal record, holds valid work authorization through 2030 and has a pending asylum application. Held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, Sanchez faces a bond hearing next Friday with no guarantee of release.



A University of Florida chemical engineering senior is fighting for his release from a Georgia detention center after federal immigration agents handcuffed him at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while he waited for a flight back to school.

Atlanta airport ICE detention

What we know:

Federal agents took Juan Sanchez into custody at his gate last Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to his stepfather, Shawn.

Sanchez was returning to Gainesville, Florida, after visiting Chicago for a job interview with Nestle.

"They didn’t give him any indication why they were talking to him. They just simply asked if he was Juan and his last name. And, once they figured just that part out, they took him into custody. They handcuffed him," Shawn said.

Pending asylum application details

The backstory:

Sanchez entered the United States in 2019 with his mother and sister on a tourist visa, which they overstayed, according to his stepfather.

Because Sanchez was 16 at the time of his arrival, he began the asylum process under his mother, Shawn explained.

His stepfather says Sanchez has no criminal record, holds a pending asylum application and possesses a work authorization valid through 2030.

University of Florida student

What they're saying:

Shawn describes his stepson as loving, kind and deeply committed to his studies at the University of Florida.

"He is just this angel," Shawn said, adding, "he’s staying up until and I’m not exaggerating, three, 4:00 in the morning studying."

Sanchez is currently being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, as his family works to bring him home.

"This is a person that loves this country. He’s contributing to this country. He’s a student of one of the greatest schools in this country. He’s exceeding at every level. What more do you want?" Shawn said.

What we don't know:

ICE has not responded to requests for more information regarding the specific reasons behind Sanchez's arrest.

While a bond hearing is scheduled for next Friday, his family says there is no guarantee he will be granted release.