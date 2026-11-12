How Georgia Democrats are reshaping state leadership

The Brief Georgia House Democrats nominated Rep. Carolyn Hugley of Columbus as the state's first woman and first Black speaker of the House. Democrats have taken control of the Georgia House of Representatives, governor's mansion and lieutenant governor's office for the first time in two decades. Incoming House leadership plans to prioritize affordability, cost of living and Medicaid expansion following a closed-door caucus vote.



Georgia House Democrats nominated Rep. Carolyn Hugley of Columbus on Thursday to become the state's first woman and first Black speaker of the House, marking a historic shift as the party takes control of the chamber for the first time in two decades.

Historic Georgia House leadership

What we know:

Members of the House Democratic Caucus selected their leadership nominees during a closed-door vote at the Gold Dome in downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. When lawmakers emerged from the meeting, the excitement was clear, marked by smiles, cheers and hugs.

Hugley, who has served in the General Assembly for three decades and most recently held the role of majority leader, will make history as speaker-elect. Her husband will also soon be sworn in as the next mayor of Columbus, creating a unique political power couple in the state.

What we don’t know

What we don't know:

Caucus leaders have not yet released a specific legislative calendar or exact timeline for passing their major policy proposals. Lawmakers acknowledged during a news conference that they have a long list of wants and cannot accomplish everything immediately.

Democratic caucus leadership nominees

By the numbers:

Alongside Hugley, the House Democratic Caucus nominated a diverse group of veteran lawmakers from North Georgia to fill key leadership roles:

Speaker pro tem-elect: Rep. Billy Mitchell of DeKalb County

Majority leader-elect: Rep. Stacey Evans of Cobb County, who previously ran for governor a few years ago

Majority whip-elect: Rep. Sam Park of Gwinnett County

Majority chair: Rep. Spencer Frye of Athens-Clarke County

Affordability and Medicaid expansion

What they're saying:

Hugley and fellow Democrats emphasized that affordability, quality of life and cost-of-living issues are their top priorities, alongside plans to take on Medicaid expansion. When asked at a news conference how they will manage their agenda, leaders said they will need to be disciplined and asked the public for a little bit of patience.

Hugley also reflected on the historic weight of her nomination and the trailblazers who came before her.

"So that weighs heavily on my mind," Hugley said. "It's such a tremendous opportunity. And as I think about the speakers who come before me and the strong women in this house that have come before me, I owe them a debt of gratitude. And I also look forward to the little girls who are at home."