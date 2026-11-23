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The Brief One person was shot during a Milledgeville Police Department traffic stop at the Milledgeville Mall parking lot on Sunday night. The traffic stop followed a Jones County Sheriff’s Office alert regarding a nearby robbery and shooting that injured one person. State agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have taken over the active investigation after a firearm was recovered at the scene.



A person is recovering in a Macon-area hospital after being shot during a Milledgeville Police Department traffic stop in the Milledgeville Mall parking lot Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

The encounter began after the Jones County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a vehicle tied to a robbery and shooting in Jones County, the Milledgeville Police Department said.

That earlier incident left one person injured from a gunshot wound.

Milledgeville officers spotted one of the vehicles involved in the Jones County incident in the Milledgeville Mall parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.

During that stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and one person was shot once.

Police said the wounded person was alert and conscious after the shooting.

Emergency crews transported the person to a Macon-area hospital for medical treatment, and officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was shot, the condition of the victim from the Jones County shooting, or what specifically prompted officers to fire their weapons.

Authorities also have not confirmed whether any officers were injured or if any arrests have been made.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 6 Office has been called in to take over the case, according to the Milledgeville Police Department.

Police noted that all details remain preliminary and subject to change, and the GBI will release all future updates.