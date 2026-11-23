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The Brief The thief allegedly punched a victim in the face and stole about $300. The robbery happened around midnight Nov. 5 on Amal Drive SW. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing and assaulting a person in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded around midnight Nov. 5 to a reported robbery at 400 Amal Drive SW. Investigators say the thief approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. After the victim said they did not have one, the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, knocking them to the ground, then took about $300 and ran away.

The victim told police the thief was wearing a mask.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org or using the P3 Tips app. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.