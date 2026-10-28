ATV crash on Flatrock Road leaves Eatonton man dead
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A 31-year-old man died after losing control of an ATV and crashing into a utility pole on Flatrock Road, according to the sheriff's office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to an ATV accident call at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Flatrock Road. Kenneth Reid Meyer, 31, of Eatonton, was driving a Honda 4-wheeler along the roadway.
Evidence at the scene indicates Meyer drove off the roadway and collided with a utility pole adjacent to the road, throwing him from the vehicle.
Putnam EMS rushed to the scene, and a helicopter flew Meyer to Atrium Health Navicent. Hospital staff notified authorities that he had died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
Officials have not confirmed whether speed or mechanical failure played a role in the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, who explained how deputies responded to the scene and received updates from medical personnel.