ATV crash on Flatrock Road leaves Eatonton man dead

The Brief A 31-year-old driver died after crashing a Honda 4-wheeler into a utility pole along Flatrock Road in Putnam County. First responders flew the driver to Atrium Health Navicent, where medical staff confirmed he died from his injuries. Deputies continue gathering details surrounding the single-vehicle ATV crash on Flatrock Road.



A 31-year-old man died after losing control of an ATV and crashing into a utility pole on Flatrock Road, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to an ATV accident call at 3:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Flatrock Road. Kenneth Reid Meyer, 31, of Eatonton, was driving a Honda 4-wheeler along the roadway.

Evidence at the scene indicates Meyer drove off the roadway and collided with a utility pole adjacent to the road, throwing him from the vehicle.

Putnam EMS rushed to the scene, and a helicopter flew Meyer to Atrium Health Navicent. Hospital staff notified authorities that he had died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Officials have not confirmed whether speed or mechanical failure played a role in the crash.