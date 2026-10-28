14-year-old boy shot after dispute in Gainesville

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The Brief Gainesville police are searching for answers after a 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon near Chestnut Street and Atlanta Street. Investigators tracked a suspect vehicle to a Buford apartment complex and determined those involved knew each other before the shooting. The teenager is currently recovering in stable condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center as the active investigation continues.



A 14-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon near a Gainesville intersection, according to police.

What we know:

A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chestnut Street and Atlanta Street, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Officers found the wounded teen, who was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person shot, taken to hospital in Gainesville, police say

Detectives later tracked a suspect vehicle to an apartment complex in Buford, where the Gwinnett County Police Department provided assistance with the investigation.

Authorities said the individuals involved knew each other and had been arguing before the gunfire, confirming the shooting was not a random act.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 14-year-old victim or named any suspects in connection with the shooting.

Officials have also not disclosed what led to the initial dispute or whether anyone was taken into custody at the Buford apartment complex.

What you can do:

The Gainesville Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 770-533-5873, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.gainesville.org.