14-year-old boy shot after dispute in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon near a Gainesville intersection, according to police.
What we know:
A 14-year-old boy was shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chestnut Street and Atlanta Street, according to the Gainesville Police Department.
Officers found the wounded teen, who was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
ORIGINAL STORY: One person shot, taken to hospital in Gainesville, police say
Detectives later tracked a suspect vehicle to an apartment complex in Buford, where the Gwinnett County Police Department provided assistance with the investigation.
Authorities said the individuals involved knew each other and had been arguing before the gunfire, confirming the shooting was not a random act.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 14-year-old victim or named any suspects in connection with the shooting.
Officials have also not disclosed what led to the initial dispute or whether anyone was taken into custody at the Buford apartment complex.
What you can do:
The Gainesville Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 770-533-5873, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.gainesville.org.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gainesville Police Department, which provided details on the shooting, victim status, and lead investigators, as well as the Gwinnett County Police Department.