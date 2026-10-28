Georgia DOT issues Halloween traffic forecast

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The Brief Georgia DOT warns of heavy metro Atlanta traffic from Wednesday through Sunday due to widespread Halloween events. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., creating lower visibility during evening driving hours across the state. Officials urge drivers and pedestrians to share safety responsibilities to prevent injuries and low-light accidents.



Georgia transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for significant traffic delays and changing road conditions as Halloween festivities and the end of Daylight Saving Time converge across metro Atlanta this week.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects heavy traffic on metro Atlanta interstates and local surface streets starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday.

Afternoon highway congestion is forecast between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy travel delays of 30 to 45 minutes are anticipated from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday due to major regional events.

Drivers will encounter increased congestion near venues hosting events such as Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia, the Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park, Haunted Seas at the Georgia Aquarium and the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade.

Surface streets including Northside Drive, Cobb Parkway, Roswell Road, Peachtree Parkway, Tara Boulevard, and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway will also experience periods of heavy traffic.

Georgia DOT reported that light traffic is expected on interstates overall on Sunday.

Officials also emphasized caution regarding changing daylight conditions. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m. when clocks turn back one hour, bringing earlier darkness during peak driving hours.

According to data from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, more than 80% of pedestrian fatalities happen during low-light or overnight hours, and nearly 95% occur outside designated crosswalks.

Georgia DOT encourages motorists to slow down in residential areas, yield to foot traffic, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.

Pedestrians are urged to carry flashlights or glow sticks, stick to sidewalks, cross at designated corners, and ensure children under 13 have adult supervision.

Travelers can monitor real-time road conditions and request 24/7 roadside assistance using the free 511GA mobile app or by calling 511.

What we don't know:

Georgia DOT has not announced specific lane closure schedules for individual road projects, though construction activity will continue throughout the state over the weekend.

Drivers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures and stay alert in work zones.