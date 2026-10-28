Suspicious package in DeKalb County determined to be no danger
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The package discovered in DeKalb County was determined to be not hazardous and there is no danger to the public, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
The video above is from an earlier report.
ORIGINAL STORY
DeKalb County police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a suspicious package on Park Lake Drive near Lavista Road and Interstate 285.
What we know:
A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist observed multiple police officers and a bomb squad truck in the area around 8 a.m.
Police blocked off Park Lake Drive, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.