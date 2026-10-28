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Suspicious package in DeKalb County determined to be no danger

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated October 28, 2026 9:51 AM EDT Published October 28, 2026 9:13 AM EDT
DeKalb police respond to suspicious package report
DeKalb police respond to suspicious package report

DeKalb police respond to suspicious package report

DeKalb County police responded to a report on Wednesday morning of a suspicious package on Park Lake Drive near LaVista Road and I-285.

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police responded to a report of a suspicious package on Park Lake Drive near Lavista Road and I-285.
    • FOX 5 Atlanta saw additional officers arrive and earlier spotted a bomb squad truck.
    • Park Lake Drive was temporarily blocked to traffic.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The package discovered in DeKalb County was determined to be not hazardous and there is no danger to the public, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. 

The video above is from an earlier report. 

ORIGINAL STORY

DeKalb County police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a suspicious package on Park Lake Drive near Lavista Road and Interstate 285. 

What we know:

A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist observed multiple police officers and a bomb squad truck in the area around 8 a.m.

Police blocked off Park Lake Drive, and drivers were urged to avoid the area. 

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information was gathered at the scene by a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist. 

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