Casting Call: 'Dr. Pimple Popper,' 'Thunder Road'

Tess Hammock details new paid casting opportunities in Georgia, including roles for men in "Thunder Road" shooting October 30th, November 11th, and November 20th.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Thunder Road

Casting: Scruffy Southern Men/ Bad guy, men, ages 18+, thin

Filming: Oct 30, Nov 11 or 20 in Senoia

PAID

Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com

Project: Dr. Pimple Popper

Project: Rodeo

Casting: DJ, Bartenders, Servers, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: 11/5 in Atlanta

PAID

Submission info: Full name, phone, email, current city/state, height and weight, role you're submitting for, any experience, close-up photo, full body photo, confirm availability

Email: RODEOS1EXTRAS@GMAIL.COM

Subject: UPSCALE PARTY 11/5 (Role)

Project: Alligator

Casting: Churchgoer children, ages 5-12, caucasian, any gender

Filming: 11/3 in Tucker

PAID

Submit at https://hyltoncasting.com/churchkids/

Project: The Rescue

Casting: Caucasian baby girl, ages 10-14 months, just starting to walk/wobbly, blonde/light hair, twins/triplets encouraged to apply

Filming: 11/4 in Fairburn

Submission info: 3 pictures, age, height, weight, and all contact info

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: RESCUE BABY

JOBS

Company: Georgia Entertainment News

Position: Social Media Manager (Remote)

Duties: Design production: social-first graphics, newsletters, event promotion and sponsor assets

Social and distribution: running Linkedin and social across the portfolio

Brand stewardship: keeping each brand's identity intact and timing event promotion around the content calendar

Calendars and requests: one live team schedule and a request queue, with standard work turned around in 3 business days

Qualifications: 2-5 years in graphic design and social media management

A social-first portfolio that includes at least one professional-services or B2B brand passion for film, music, media and culture

Fluency in Adobe, Canva, AI tools, and LinkedIn and social scheduling platforms

More...

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGEN

NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING

Event: Georgia Production Partnership Fall Mixer

When: 10/29 from 6-8PM

Where: Palate Atlanta Tasting Room (free parking)

First 10 attendees enjoy complimentary drink

Costumes welcome

Halloween TV/ Movie Trivia + networking