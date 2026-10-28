Casting Call: 'Dr. Pimple Popper,' 'Thunder Road'
ATLANTA - Tess Hammock details new paid casting opportunities in Georgia, including roles for men in "Thunder Road" shooting October 30th, November 11th, and November 20th.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
Project: Thunder Road
Casting: Scruffy Southern Men/ Bad guy, men, ages 18+, thin
Filming: Oct 30, Nov 11 or 20 in Senoia
PAID
Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com
Project: Dr. Pimple Popper
Project: Rodeo
Casting: DJ, Bartenders, Servers, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: 11/5 in Atlanta
PAID
Submission info: Full name, phone, email, current city/state, height and weight, role you're submitting for, any experience, close-up photo, full body photo, confirm availability
Email: RODEOS1EXTRAS@GMAIL.COM
Subject: UPSCALE PARTY 11/5 (Role)
Project: Alligator
Casting: Churchgoer children, ages 5-12, caucasian, any gender
Filming: 11/3 in Tucker
PAID
Submit at https://hyltoncasting.com/churchkids/
Project: The Rescue
Casting: Caucasian baby girl, ages 10-14 months, just starting to walk/wobbly, blonde/light hair, twins/triplets encouraged to apply
Filming: 11/4 in Fairburn
Submission info: 3 pictures, age, height, weight, and all contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: RESCUE BABY
JOBS
Company: Georgia Entertainment News
Position: Social Media Manager (Remote)
Duties: Design production: social-first graphics, newsletters, event promotion and sponsor assets
Social and distribution: running Linkedin and social across the portfolio
Brand stewardship: keeping each brand's identity intact and timing event promotion around the content calendar
Calendars and requests: one live team schedule and a request queue, with standard work turned around in 3 business days
Qualifications: 2-5 years in graphic design and social media management
A social-first portfolio that includes at least one professional-services or B2B brand passion for film, music, media and culture
Fluency in Adobe, Canva, AI tools, and LinkedIn and social scheduling platforms
More...
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallGEN
NEWS/EVENTS/ NETWORKING
Event: Georgia Production Partnership Fall Mixer
When: 10/29 from 6-8PM
Where: Palate Atlanta Tasting Room (free parking)
First 10 attendees enjoy complimentary drink
Costumes welcome
Halloween TV/ Movie Trivia + networking