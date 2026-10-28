Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2026

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Halloween weekend is packed with ways to get out and celebrate, from spooky events and vintage finds to live music and comedy. Catch major college football matchups, cheer on Atlanta’s teams or make a night of one of the weekend’s concerts.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Aria’s Four-Course Halloween Week Menu

Through Oct. 31

Aria, Atlanta

Make dinner plans at Aria for a four-course Halloween-week menu featuring dishes from Executive Chef Austin Goetzman and Executive Pastry Chef Elissa Hayward. The menu is $90 per person and is offered alongside the restaurant’s regular à la carte menu. Guests who order the four-course menu Friday or Saturday will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne.

The Haunted Village

Oct. 29-31

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

Pioneer Village becomes a haunted maze from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 in advance or $7 at the gate. The event is for ages 6 and older; children ages 6-12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-Halloween Boo Bash

Oct. 29

Rodney Cook Park Sr., 650 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween with the City of Atlanta Department of Public Works at this free, family-friendly event featuring games, music, a stilt walker and face painting. Treats include pretzels, popcorn, cotton candy, fried Oreos and ice cream, while supplies last. Costumes are encouraged but not required. The first 200 children will receive a free DPW superhero cape.

Fright Night at Fernbank

Oct. 30

Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

Dance beneath the dinosaurs to a live DJ, enjoy special performers, enter the costume contest and explore "The Secret World of Elephants." Cocktails, brews and small plates will be available. Ages 21 and older.

Monster Mash Family Bash

Oct. 30

Main Event, participating locations

Celebrate Halloween with a family dance party featuring a live DJ, costume contest, Halloween activities, crafts and interactive games. The grand prize is free laser tag for a year. Tickets cost $25.99 per person, plus tax, and must be purchased by Oct. 29. Guests who visit Main Event in costume any day in October also receive a free $10 game card, subject to restrictions.

Daily Chew Halloween Block Party

Oct. 31

Daily Chew, Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween with face painting, pumpkin decorating, a costume contest and a market featuring local vendors. Guests can also enjoy fresh-baked goods and regular café service. The neighborhood event is open to all ages.

Blairsville Boo Bash

Oct. 30

Meeks Park, Blairsville

This free community trick-or-treat event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumed visitors can compete for prizes while browsing decorated booths and food trucks.

BOO at the Zoo

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

North Georgia Wildlife Park, Cleveland

The Halloween event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and features interactive games, a pumpkin judging contest, scavenger hunts, animal activities and treats. Park admission is required.

’70s Party & Halloween Bash at The Velvet Note

Oct. 31

The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

Dress in your grooviest ’70s outfit for a Halloween party featuring live music by VENZANT of the Red Sample Band, food, drink specials and a best-costume contest. Choose from two shows: 7-9 p.m. or 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Happy Thrillerween 2026

Oct. 31

B.T. Harvey Stadium, Morehouse College, Atlanta

Run, walk, skate, roll or dance at this family-friendly Halloween event combining fitness, health and music. The BOUNCE ROCK Skate Roll 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m., with categories for runners, walkers, skaters, cyclists and wheelchair and adaptive athletes. A community health fair is also planned. At 11 a.m., participants can rehearse a group dance inspired by Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" before a noon attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Thriller dance.

Austin’s Halloween Party

Oct. 31

Austin’s at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Celebrate Halloween with a DJ, cocktails, a costume contest and prizes. Contest categories include best pop culture costume, scariest villain, most glamorous and Tyler’s choice. The cocktail menu will feature the "Bela Lugosi," made with blanco tequila, lime, Lillet Blanc, dry curaçao, red wine and chamoy. Tickets are $10 and available through Tock.

Halloween at Puttshack Dunwoody

Oct. 31

Puttshack Dunwoody, Dunwoody

Celebrate Halloween with spooky trivia, festive screens and limited-time drinks, including a $9 PutterBeer Dirty Soda and a $14 Caramel Appletini. On Halloween, guests can get 25% off gameplay with promo code SPOOKYSZN and 25% off food and beverages when wearing a costume. Costumes are encouraged.

BOO-nicoi Halloween Family Fun Night

Oct. 31

Unicoi State Park, Helen

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes hayrides, trunk-or-treating, campground trick-or-treating, a kids’ carnival, crafts and food vendors. A parking fee is required.

Howl-O-Ween Pup Parade & Beltline Crawl

Oct. 31

Atlanta Beltline, Atlanta

Dress your dog for a Halloween parade and costume contest, followed by dog-friendly trick-or-treating along the Beltline from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This inaugural event is co-hosted by BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours and the Atlanta Beltline, with prizes from Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. Advance tickets are required.

Painted Park’s Haunted Second Birthday Bash

Oct. 31

Painted Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Painted Park’s second anniversary with a Halloween party featuring the Georgia-Florida football game with sound on, cocktails, costume prizes and DJs. DJs will play from 3-7 p.m. and again from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The event is for guests 21 and older.

Haunting at High Street

Oct. 31

High Street, Atlanta

Celebrate Halloween on The Green with live music, face painting, roaming entertainment, a bounce house, trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and costume contest. This free, family-friendly event also offers complimentary kettle corn and cotton candy while supplies last.

Halloween Skelebration in Woodstock

Oct. 31

Woodstock

Celebrate Halloween with treats, music, games, crafts, inflatables, mini golf and food vendors. The event is free to attend.

The Hatters Masquerade

Oct. 31

B.M. Franklin & Co., Buckhead Village

The evening features speakeasy-style glamour, live music and cocktails. Guests are encouraged to wear extravagant outfits and a favorite mask or hat. Tickets are $25.

Trick or Treat on The Roof

Oct. 31

The Roof at Ponce City Market, Atlanta

Bring the kids for daytime trick-or-treating, candy and two costume parades. Children’s tickets are $10; adult tickets are $15.

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Oct. 23–24 and 30–31

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

The nonprofit haunt returns with Haskills Homestead. The grounds also feature a clown maze, live music, food and drinks. Fair admission is required Oct. 8–18.

Haunted Hills Farm

Select nights through Oct. 31

Jasper

Choose from a haunted walking trail, hayride and outdoor blacklight haunt. The attraction also hosts 7th Gate Haunted House this season. Oct. 2 is a less-intense Kids Night; Oct. 30–31 are blackout nights.

Stone Mountain Park Pumpkin Festival

Fridays–Sundays through Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park

Enjoy family attractions and Halloween entertainment by day, followed by glowing, pumpkin-themed festivities at night.

Buford Corn Maze

Select days through Nov. 15

Buford

Explore the corn maze and pumpkin patch, then check out the hayride, jumping pillow and farm animals. The Scream Zone Haunted Forest requires a separate ticket.

DAY OF THE DEAD

Día de los Muertos at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Oct. 26-Nov. 3

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta

Explore an altar created by a local artist, learn about Día de los Muertos traditions and make an altar of your own. Admission is $19.95-$21.95.

Día de los Muertos Festival

Oct. 30

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Honor ancestors during an evening of dance, live entertainment and a Día de los Muertos parade.

Día de Muertos Mariachi Dinner at El Ponce

Nov. 1

El Ponce, 939 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

Celebrate Día de Muertos and El Ponce’s 10th anniversary with a mariachi dinner, welcome cocktail and a community ofrenda honoring loved ones. Tickets are $25 and include reserved seating and a welcome cocktail; food is not included. Guests are invited to add a photo, note or keepsake to the ofrenda.

Día de los Muertos at AltaToro

Nov. 1-2

AltaToro, Atlanta

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a special food and drink menu, festive cocktails and AltaToro’s Halloween pop-up, Wicked Hideaway. Menu highlights include $1 oysters (six-oyster minimum), empanadas, chicken tacos, ceviche, sangria and margaritas. The special menu is available alongside the restaurant’s regular brunch and dinner menus. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 3 to 10 p.m. Monday.

Día de Muertos Festival at Historic Oakland Cemetery

Nov. 1

Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Celebrate Día de Muertos with traditional ofrendas honoring loved ones, live music, folkloric dance, Mexican food, artisan vendors and family-friendly crafts. The festival also includes a Catrinas and Catrines costume contest for adults and children; registration is available onsite. Admission is free.

Day of the Dead Fest at Plaza Las Américas

Nov. 1

Plaza Las Américas, Lilburn

Celebrate Día de Muertos with live entertainment, music, food, vendors, art, traditional displays, Catrina and altar contests, and family-friendly activities. Admission and online registration are free.

Día de los Muertos Festival

Nov. 7

Woodstock Arts, 8534 Main St., Woodstock

Celebrate with live music, local vendors and the creation of a community ofrenda. Admission is free.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Native American Festival & Pow Wow

Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

The four-day festival features Native American dance, music, storytelling, crafts, cooking traditions and wildlife presentations. The Pow Wow competition takes place Saturday and Sunday, with Grand Entry at 12:30 p.m. both days. Admission is ticketed.

Helen Oktoberfest

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Helen Festhalle, Helen

The 56th annual Oktoberfest wraps up Sunday. Saturday features a Halloween costume party, with the Festhalle open from 1 to 11 p.m.; Sunday hours are 1 to 7 p.m.

Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling

Oct. 31 thru Dec. 5

Georgia Renaissance Festival, Fairburn

Explore the festival village under autumn skies and lantern light. Visitors can watch three daily jousts, browse more than 160 artisan shops, sample seasonal food and drinks, and enjoy games and live entertainment. The Fall Fling continues on select Saturdays through Dec. 5.

GARF After Dark

Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 25

Georgia Renaissance Festival, Fairburn

The Georgia Renaissance Festival’s adults-only nighttime event transforms its medieval village into a torch-lit destination with a headline DJ, two live stages, a nighttime joust, fire and aerial performances, hookah lounges and premium cocktails. Guests must be 21 or older and show a valid government-issued photo ID.

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta’s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rock’s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKast’s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.

Wontanara Festival

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

The three-day Afro-diasporic cultural festival features drum and dance workshops, panel discussions, a market with 30 Black-owned vendors, food trucks and a free outdoor DJ event. New this year is The Awakening, a live cultural concert Saturday night in the center’s 365-seat theater.

Coming Up

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf Fall Festival

Nov. 7

Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Clarkston

Enjoy a free family festival open to neighbors, families, the Atlanta Deaf community and other guests. The event will be presented in American Sign Language and English, with ASL interpreters available. Admission is free; games and food cost extra. No ticket is required.

MUSIC & COMEDY

Low Cut Connie

Oct. 28

Vinyl, Atlanta

Philadelphia rock ’n’ roll band Low Cut Connie, led by Adam Weiner, brings its tour supporting Livin in the USA to Atlanta. Released July 3, the album blends protest themes with hard-hitting rock. Event time and ticket details were not provided.

Adam Carolla

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta

The comedian, actor, radio personality, bestselling author and podcaster performs five shows. The venue is 18 and older and has a two-item minimum per person.

Neal Francis with Sam Fribush Organ Trio

Oct. 31

Terminal West, Atlanta

Hear Neal Francis blend rock, funk and ’70s-inspired dance music, with Sam Fribush Organ Trio.

‘84 - A Van Halen Tribute

Oct. 31

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

The tribute band brings Van Halen’s music to MadLife for a Halloween-night show.

Young Miko: Late Checkout Tour

Oct. 31

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Young Miko brings her bold flow and reggaeton and Latin trap sound to Atlanta.

The Menzingers with Hot Water Music & Weakened Friends

Nov. 1

Heaven at The Masquerade, Atlanta

The Menzingers headline their Everything I Ever Saw tour with Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends.

THEATER AND ARTS

Once Upon a One More Time

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

This new musical blends 23 Britney Spears hits into a fairy-tale story. A fairy godmother gives classic heroines copies of The Feminine Mystique, setting them on a path to rethink their stories.

Los Porfiados (The Stubborns)

Through Nov. 29

Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.

Coming Up

"American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez"

Nov. 6

Jesse Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

See a free screening of the documentary about playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez, creator of "Zoot Suit" and "La Bamba." Directed by David Alvarado, the film follows Valdez’s journey from migrant farmworker to influential artist and explores how his theater company, El Teatro Campesino, used performances to support farmworkers. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the screening begins at 7 p.m.

FORTE Friday: Silent Night

Nov. 13

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Join The Atlanta Opera’s FORTE members and young professionals for a pre-opera cocktail hour with small bites and one drink voucher before Silent Night. Inspired by the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War I, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera follows soldiers from opposing armies who find common ground through music. Tickets are $80.

FOODIE EVENTS

Spooky Chef’s Table with Chef Daisy

Oct. 30

The Shane Hotel, Atlanta

This intimate, 10- to 15-person dinner features a Gothic-inspired menu, including shrimp cocktail with blood-orange sauce, blackened chicken lollipops and red velvet cheesecake. Sexy Gothic attire is encouraged. Tickets are $80 for dinner or $100 with beverage pairings, plus tax and tip. Reserve through Eventbrite.

Coming Up

Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-Off and Bluegrass Festival

Nov. 6-7

Historic Cabbagetown, Atlanta

The 23rd annual festival kicks off Friday night with live music and comedy from Dad’s Garage from 8-10 p.m. Saturday’s events include an 8 a.m. Romp 5K, a chili cook-off beginning at 12:30 p.m., live music on six stages and an artist market. More than 15 restaurants and 50 home cooks are expected to compete. Chili-tasting spoons cost $12 in advance and $18 on festival day

Afternoon in the Country

Nov. 8

The Inn at Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills

Celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary with tastings from 80 chefs, restaurants, wineries, spirits partners and farms beneath big-top tents in the gardens surrounding the Inn at Serenbe. The afternoon also features live music, a cake raffle and an auction with dining, travel, food and wine packages. General admission tickets are $300 and VIP tickets are $500. Proceeds support grants and scholarships for women in the culinary, beverage and hospitality fields.

Atlanta Fish Market Oyster Fest

Nov. 14

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Sample seafood from more than 20 stations, including oysters prepared raw, fried, Rockefeller-style and roasted, along with shrimp po’boys and lobster rolls. The event also features live music, DJs, specialty cocktails and vendor tents. Tickets are $69 and include access to the food stations and event spaces; cocktails are sold separately. A raffle will benefit Giving Kitchen, which supports food service workers facing unexpected hardships. The event is rain or shine.

COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

2026 Atlanta Air Show

Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Atlanta Regional Airport, Peachtree City

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the air show, which also features the F-16 Viper and C-17 Globemaster III demo teams, formation flying, a P-51 Mustang and aerobatic pilots Michael Goulian and Buck Roetman.

Marietta Vintage Market Pop-up

Oct. 31

Marietta Antique Mall, Marietta

Browse vintage clothing, spooky finds and dealer specials, with tacos, coffee, music, free candy and more. Free admission.

Black Atlanta Comic Expo

Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Crowne Plaza, 6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Norcross

Celebrate Black creators and pop culture at this two-day expo featuring comic writers and artists, an Artist Alley, cosplay activities, interactive workshops and vendors. Guests include Stephanie Williams, Marcus Williams, Alitha Martinez, Joe Illidge and Atlanta creators Keef Cross, Milton Davis and Robert Jeffrey. Costumes are welcome. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Coming Up

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.

SPORTS

Atlanta Gridiron Classic: Florida vs. Georgia

Oct. 31

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

No. 17 Florida faces No. 3 Georgia in a college football rivalry game.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina

Oct. 31

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

The Panthers host Coastal Carolina for a Halloween weekend football matchup.

Atlanta United FC vs. Toronto FC

Nov. 1

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta United hosts Toronto FC in an MLS regular-season match.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

3rd Annual Half Dead Car Show & Halloween Festival

Oct. 31

Miles Through Time Automotive Museum, Clarkesville

The festival will feature decorated cars, vendors selling curiosities and handmade items, seasonal treats, a DJ, belly dancers and a costume contest. Later festivities at the historic square will include glowing pumpkins, family-friendly frights and trick-or-treating. Vehicle entry is $20.

Senoia Jeep Fest

Oct. 31

Senoia Speedway, Senoia

Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

Coming Up

Harvest Festival Antique Tractor & Car Show

Nov. 7

Madison County Harvest Festival, Danielsville, Georgia

Show off your antique tractor, classic car or muscle car during the inaugural Harvest Festival Antique Tractor & Car Show. The family-friendly event features People’s Choice and Best in Show awards. Early registration is $20 and includes multiple vehicles or tractors under one registration.

Covington Bike Fest

Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Square, Covington

The bike show benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Activities include vendors, bike games, live music and a 50/50 drawing.

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details in a format similar to the above to joyce.lupiani@.com.