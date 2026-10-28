Man on sidewalk killed by hit-and-run driver, Atlanta police say

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The Brief A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Oct. 28 near Memorial Drive and Forsyth Street SW. Investigators say the man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle struck him and a light pole. The driver fled, and police are working to identify the vehicle and determine what happened.



A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at the intersection of Memorial Drive SW and Forsyth Street SW, according to preliminary information from police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. and found the man, who was taken to a hospital by Grady EMS. He later died despite lifesaving efforts.

Investigators said the man was on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of the intersection when an unknown vehicle struck him and a light pole. The vehicle fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any information about the vehicle that was involved at this time. Additionally, they have not released the name or age of the pedestrian who was killed.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the circumstances and gather information about the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.