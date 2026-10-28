Brothers face drug charges after 17-pound marijuana bust

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested brothers Matthew and Justin Burch after executing a search warrant at 500 Northside Circle NW. Officers, K-9 units and a drone found 17 pounds of marijuana, $6,637 in cash and two firearms in the apartment. Both men face multiple drug and gun charges and were booked into the Fulton County Jail.



Police arrested two brothers after special enforcement units raided an apartment on Northside Circle and seized guns, cash, and 17 pounds of marijuana.

What we know:

Units with the Zone 2 Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 500 Northside Circle NW, according to the City of Atlanta Police Department.

The team operated alongside K-9 units, Auto Crimes Enforcement, and an APEX drone.

Officers knocked, announced their presence, and ordered everyone inside to step out as additional officers established a perimeter.

Matthew Burch and Justin Burch exited the unit and officers took them into custody without incident.

By the numbers:

Inside the apartment, officers recovered $6,637 in cash, two firearms, and roughly 17 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Investigators also located digital scales and commercial packaging materials.

Authorities charged both brothers with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects.

Officers transported both men to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if additional suspects are tied to the operation or if the apartment was being used as a primary distribution hub.