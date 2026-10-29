Georgia voting myths: What voters should know

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Confusion about voting rules can keep people from casting a ballot or lead to avoidable mistakes. Here are common Georgia voting myths — and the facts voters should know before heading to the polls.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Myth: You need your voter registration card to vote.

Fact: You don’t need the card, but you do need an accepted photo ID to vote in person.

Myth: A driver’s license is the only acceptable ID.

Fact: Georgia accepts several forms of ID, including a U.S. passport, military ID, tribal ID and student ID from a Georgia public college or university. Free voter ID cards are also available.

Myth: You need a reason to vote absentee.

Fact: Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot even if they’ll be in town on Election Day. For the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, the request deadline was Oct. 23.

Myth: An absentee ballot counts if it’s postmarked by Election Day.

Fact: For most voters, the county elections office must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day. A postmark alone is not enough.

Myth: It’s OK to leave the absentee ballot envelope unsigned or incomplete.

Fact: Follow the ballot instructions and complete all required information on the ballot and outer oath envelope. Missing a signature or required information can lead to rejection. Voters can check their ballot status on Georgia’s My Voter Page and contact their county elections office promptly if there’s a problem.

Myth: You can switch to in-person voting after returning your absentee ballot.

Fact: Once the county receives your completed ballot, it has been cast. If you have an absentee ballot but have not returned it, take it to your polling place so it can be canceled before you vote in person.

Myth: You can register to vote on Election Day.

Fact: Georgia requires voters to register by the deadline. The deadline for the Nov. 3 general election was Oct. 5.

Myth: You can vote at any polling place on Election Day.

Fact: You must vote at your assigned polling place. Check your location and sample ballot on Georgia’s My Voter Page.

Myth: If you’re still in line when polls close, you can’t vote.

Fact: Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. can cast a ballot.

Myth: You can take a photo of your ballot.

Fact: Georgia prohibits photographing or copying a ballot. Photos are allowed outside the polling area.

Myth: You can wear campaign clothing to the polls.

Fact: Clothing promoting a candidate, party or campaign slogan is prohibited within 150 feet of a polling place.

Myth: You can’t bring water while waiting in line.

Fact: You can bring your own food and drink. Others generally can’t hand food or drinks to voters in line, though poll officials may provide self-service water.

Myth: The numbered voter list shows how you voted.

Fact: The list records voters’ names in the order they receive ballots. It tracks participation, not ballot choices. Georgia protects ballot secrecy.

Myth: Voting equipment isn’t tracked or checked.

Fact: Georgia rules require counties to secure equipment, track it with logs and chain-of-custody forms, and use numbered seals. Officials check seals and document equipment transfers.

Myth: You can’t fix an error after the touchscreen prints your ballot.

Fact: Review the printed ballot before scanning it. If it doesn’t reflect your choices or has the wrong ballot style, tell a poll worker right away. The ballot can be spoiled and replaced before you cast it.

Myth: Georgia announces winners as soon as polls close.

Fact: Results can arrive in stages. Absentee ballots may be verified and scanned before polls close, but they cannot be tabulated or reported until then.

Myth: Election Night results are always final.

Fact: Some ballots still require follow-up. Provisional ballots must be reviewed, and qualifying military and overseas ballots postmarked by Election Day can arrive within three days and still be counted.

Myth: A delay in results automatically means something went wrong.

Fact: Counties must account for ballots, secure and transport election materials, and consolidate results. Those required steps take time, so results can continue to change as ballots are processed.