1 hospitalized after residential fire in White County

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The Brief A fire contained to one bedroom damaged a Tom Bell Road home in White County late Wednesday night. One person was taken to a Gainesville hospital for evaluation after White County EMS responded. The Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the undetermined cause of the fire.



A late-night bedroom fire damaged a White County home on Tom Bell Road, sending one resident to the hospital while officials investigate the cause.

What we know:

White County 911 Communications dispatched White County Fire Services to a reported home fire on Tom Bell Road at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters from the City of Cleveland Fire Department and City of Helen Fire Department responded through mutual aid to assist with operations, alongside the White County Sheriff's Office and White County EMS.

All residents got out of the single-story home before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters entered the house and launched an interior attack, keeping the flames contained to a single bedroom, though the home received major smoke damage.

White County EMS evaluated two people at the scene and transported one patient to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Crews finished operations and all fire units returned to service at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined what started the fire.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the ongoing investigation.