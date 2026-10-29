All is not calm in horror-comedy 'Christmas at the Kringles'

Christmas is coming early to movie theaters this year — and it’s set to be a killer holiday!

The horror-comedy "Christmas at the Kringles" opens in select theaters on Friday, October 30th, featuring a stacked cast of comic actors and a whole lot of gooey fake blood!

The film stars Ron Livingston and Rachel Bilson as a couple who move to the suburbs and quickly become acquainted with their festive new neighbors, the Kringles. As you can guess from their name, the Kringles are Christmas fanatics who never stop celebrating the holiday season…and if that sounds a little crazy, just wait until you see what they serve for dinner! All is not calm in this quiet little neighborhood, and let’s just say things move from merry to murder faster than Santa’s sleigh.

"Christmas at the Kringles" co-stars Thomas Lennon and Arden Myrin (as Mr. and Mrs. Kringle), Donald Faison, and comedian Rob Riggle as the neighborhood Santa who takes no prisoners! And ahead of the film’s release, we caught up with Riggle and Bilson to get the behind-the-scenes story of bringing the blood and guts to the most wonderful time of the year. Click the video player in this article to check out interview — and click here for more information on Briarcliff Entertainment’s "Christmas at the Kringles."