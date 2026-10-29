Man assaulted, robbed on Marietta Street NW in downtown Atlanta

article

The Brief Police are asking for help identifying two people involved in a robbery reported early Oct. 25. The two assaulted the victim and took his property at 1 Marietta St. NW before leaving on foot, according to police. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be anonymous.



Atlanta police are asking the public to help identify two people who robbed a man at 1 Marietta St. NW at about 2:56 a.m. Oct. 25.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, the two approached the victim and got into a physical altercation with him. They took his property after assaulting him and then ran away, police said.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit is asking anyone with information or who can identify the two people shown in shared video and photos to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.