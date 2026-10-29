Pedestrian killed in crash on Stone Mountain Highway

The Brief A pedestrian died after being struck by a westbound vehicle on Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing from north to south outside a marked crosswalk when they entered the westbound lanes. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Stone Mountain Highway in Gwinnett County at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing the highway from north to south outside a marked crosswalk when they entered the westbound lanes and were struck by a westbound vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld while authorities notify next of kin.