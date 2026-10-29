911 call prompts lockdown, early release at Meriwether schools

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Law enforcement respond to Greenville High School after a threatening 911 call on October 29, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief Meriwether County schools were ordered into an immediate districtwide lockdown following a 911 call Thursday morning. Law enforcement secured all campuses, and school officials confirmed all students and staff remained safe throughout the incident. District officials ordered an early release at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, lifting the lockdown as parents and buses arrived.



Law enforcement secured all campuses across the Meriwether County School System after an initial 911 call prompted a districtwide lockdown Thursday morning.

What we know:

Law enforcement instructed district officials to place one school on lockdown following a 911 call Thursday morning.

Shortly after, authorities advised that all Meriwether County schools go into immediate lockdown.

Police officers immediately secured all campuses across the district. School system officials confirmed all students and staff were safe and secure throughout the entire incident.

Due to the urgency of the situation, the district shared a social media post to notify parents and the community as quickly as possible rather than making individual phone calls.

School officials announced an early release for all Meriwether County schools at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The lockdown is being lifted as buses and parental car riders arrive on campus to pick up students.

Law enforcement officers will remain present throughout the dismissal process to ensure student safety.

District leaders thanked the community for their patience and stated they will provide further updates as information becomes available.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the 911 call or identified the individual who made it. Authorities have also not released details regarding potential suspects or criminal charges.