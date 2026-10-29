Gwinnett judge allowing murder defendant take kids trick-or-treating

The Brief A Gwinnett County judge has ruled that Deja Coleman, who is accused of killing her toddler, can take her other children to trick-or-treat inside her housing complex. Prosecutors wanted Coleman restricted to her home, but her attorney successfully argued the holiday outing offers therapeutic family normalcy. Coleman, who wears an ankle monitor, was also granted permission to work the complex front desk to offset room and board.



A Gwinnett County judge is permitting a mother charged in the death of her 16-month-old son to trick-or-treat with her children inside her transitional housing complex.

What we know:

Deja Coleman appeared in court on Thursday alongside her attorney, Trinity Hundredmark, seeking to modify her bond conditions.

Coleman faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children following the death of her 16-month-old son.

The judge ruled Coleman can trick-or-treat with her two children, but she cannot leave her complex.

The court also allowed her to work the front desk at the facility to help cover room and board costs.

What they're saying:

Hundredmark argued that community activities serve as therapeutic programming and promote family stability.

"This is a mother that wants to be a mother," Hundredmark said in court. "She wants to parent. And we believe that's what your bond order had originally wanted her to do. You didn't put any restrictions on her ability to parent and have her children, and to not allow her to have trick or treating with her kids is simply punishment to her."

The other side:

Prosecutors argued that Coleman presents a danger to children and the community, asking the court to confine her strictly to her home.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci emphasized that while Coleman is not charged with intentional murder, she faces charges of severe negligence resulting in a child's death.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for Coleman's trial proceedings or when her bond conditions will face further review.

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