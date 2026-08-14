Mom charged in son's hot car death brought to funeral hours before family

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The Brief A judge allowed Deja Coleman, 29, to attend her 1-year-old son's funeral service on Saturday. Gwinnett County deputies brought Coleman to the mortuary at 6 a.m. in handcuffs and leg shackles, seven hours before the public service began. While family members expressed disappointment that she could not attend alongside them, Coleman told her attorney she was grateful for the opportunity to see her son.



A Gwinnett County mother charged with second-degree murder in her 1-year-old son's hot car death was allowed to visit her son's body on Saturday, but deputies brought her to the mortuary hours before services began.

What we know:

Investigators accused 29-year-old Deja Coleman of leaving her 1-year-old son, Daniel, inside her vehicle while she worked an eight-hour shift at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on July 29. She was later charged with second-degree murder.

A judge granted Coleman permission to attend the funeral services for her son at Hollifield Mortuary in northwest Atlanta.

Mortuary employees and Coleman's attorney, Tom Ford, said Gwinnett County deputies brought Coleman to the mortuary at 6 a.m. on Saturday, seven hours before the 1 p.m. service was scheduled to start.

Coleman was accompanied by several deputies, wore jail attire and was handcuffed at the wrists and ankles during the 45-minute private visit.

Family frustrated by early visit

What they're saying:

Coleman's family members expressed frustration after arriving for the afternoon service and learning she had already been brought in and taken back to jail.

"I don't know why they took her so early, but at least she got an opportunity, you know, to see the setup and participate by herself, I guess," said Beny Williamson, Coleman's father. "But I just wish she was here, that's all."

Despite Coleman's absence, her father said the family tried to focus on honoring Daniel during Saturday's service.

"It was a beautiful service. It was compelling, man. You know, I was so worried about Deja the whole time. I didn't get a chance to process the child passing," he said.

While initially upset by the timing, Ford said he was reassured after speaking directly with his client, who expressed gratitude for the visit.

"I understand how you feel about all this, Tom, but I'm thankful. I'm grateful they allowed me," Ford recalled Coleman telling him. "I'm grateful for the kindness extended to me by the deputies."

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office stated it could not comment on the specifics of Coleman's transport due to security and operational considerations.

Defense challenges murder charge

The backstory:

Her family and attorney have argued that what happened was a devastating mistake rather than a criminal act.

Coleman appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduled preliminary hearing alongside her attorney, Tom Ford.

Ford asked the judge to dismiss the murder charge, arguing that Coleman's son's death did not amount to murder.

"Murder, this is not. A dead child in a car with a wailing mother in the parking lot is not murder. I don't care what the statute says. It is a mistake because you have a dead child does not make it a crime," Ford said.

Ford also sought a way for Coleman to attend her son's funeral without handcuffs.

The judge explained during Tuesday's hearing that she did not have jurisdiction to decide Coleman's bond and that the preliminary hearing was intended to determine whether there was probable cause to move the case forward.

Following Tuesday's hearing, Coleman's relatives, supporters and a neuroscientist spoke outside the jail.

The expert argued that stress and sleep deprivation can contribute to a failure in brain function that results in a parent unintentionally leaving a child in a vehicle.

Coleman's supporters have maintained that she loved her son and did not intentionally leave him in the car.

Coleman remains charged with second-degree murder.

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What's next:

Coleman waived her preliminary hearing earlier in the week, sending the case to Gwinnett County Superior Court. She is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 9 for a bond hearing.