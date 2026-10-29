Kamala Harris, Jon Ossoff rally Clark Atlanta students ahead of Midterm

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned with Sen. Jon Ossoff at Clark Atlanta University on Thursday. Sen. Ossoff claimed Georgia shattered midterm records for young voter turnout before dispatching student canvassers. Republican opponent Rep. Mike Collins criticized Harris’ visit during a campaign stop in Carrollton.



Georgia Democrats brought former Vice President Kamala Harris to make their final argument to college students before the 2026 Midterms.

On Thursday, the former Vice President joined Sen. Jon Ossoff to rally student canvassers Thursday at Clark Atlanta University.

What we know:

They hope to boost Democratic turnout with five days remaining until the midterm election.

"By far, we have already shattered every turnout record for young voters in a midterm election in Georgia's history," Ossoff told the crowd.

Harris said Democrats are needed to reign in President Donald Trump's policies.

"We need Jon back in the United States Senate to hold this administration accountable to the people," said Kamala Harris, former vice president. "We have in the administration in Washington, D.C., a level of brutality, like we have never seen."

Neither Harris nor Ossoff mentioned Republican opponent U.S. Rep. Mike Collins by name during the event.

Ossoff and Harris framed the upcoming vote as a referendum on reigning in President Donald Trump, criticizing the administration's tariffs, cuts to Medicaid, and the war in Iran.

"Now you pay more for everything, the president and his family are lining their pockets to billions of dollars," Ossoff said.

The other side:

Collins attacked Harris’ Georgia appearance while speaking to supporters at a campaign stop in Carrollton.

"That's all you have to say. He brought Kamala Harris in," said Rep. Mike Collins. "You know, Kamala Harris was a failed candidate. She was a failed vice president. A border czar who never went to the border. So they can campaign all they want together. The people of the state are seeing that as well, and that's just energizing us as well."

Local perspective:

"We got five days, let’s do it!" one student volunteer said.

Students leaving the rally prepared to mobilize voters around the area as early voting draws to a close.

"The message was really about making sure that everybody else gets out to vote," said Alexis Taylor.

What's next:

Later Thursday evening, Harris also attended an NAACP-hosted town hall at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

Harris is scheduled to remain in the metro Atlanta area for the final day of early voting. She will address the Fulton County Democrats at their dinner on Friday night.