ArieForce One coaster moving to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California

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The Brief Six Flags confirmed ArieForce One will make its new home at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California. The ride is being added as part of a multi-year park expansion that includes the debut of a new Thrill Glider in 2027, with coaster parts arriving this week. The acclaimed 154-foot-tall coaster previously operated at the now-closed Fun Spot America Atlanta in Fayetteville and is expected to retain its name.



Six Flags has officially solved the mystery surrounding the future of ArieForce One, confirming the fan-favorite roller coaster is moving from Georgia to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California.

ArieForce One move to Six Flags Magic Mountain

What we know:

Shortly after Fun Spot America Atlanta permanently closed its Fayetteville location following 36 years of operation, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it had acquired the towering steel coaster to dismantle, move, and reassemble it at one of its properties.

RELATED: Six Flags saves ArieForce One after Fun Spot Atlanta closes

Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Brian Oerding confirmed that Magic Mountain will be the ride's new permanent home as part of an aggressive, multi-year park transformation.

"At Six Flags Magic Mountain, we're building toward something much bigger than any single attraction," Oerding said in an official statement. "Recently, guests have begun to see the early stages of a significant, multi-year transformation of the park with the transformation of Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and the reimagining of Looney Tunes Land. The next chapter arrives in 2027 with the debut of the first-of-its-kind Thrill Glider. Now, we can confirm the future addition of the fan-favorite ArieForce One."

Oerding teased that ride components may already be en route to the Valencia park, noting that "the future of Magic Mountain is far bigger than what may be arriving on trucks this week."

The multi-year overhaul will encompass new family rides, enhanced entertainment, seasonal events, park beautification and property-wide infrastructure upgrades. Park leadership stated that more details regarding the overall vision and timeline will be unveiled early in the new year.

Six Flags previously announced the coaster will keep its name, ArieForce One, preserving its tribute to Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr. Company officials previously indicated an expected return to operation during the 2028 or 2029 season.

Why ArieForce One became a phenomenon

The backstory:

Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), ArieForce One debuted on March 31, 2023, quickly establishing the small Fayette County park as an international destination for coaster enthusiasts.

The coaster stands 154 feet tall with an initial 146-foot drop at an 83-degree angle, reaching top speeds of 64 mph across roughly 3,400 feet of track. Its layout features four inversions, including the world's largest zero-gravity stall, an outward-banked airtime hill and a signature Raven Truss Dive.

ArieForce One gave its final rides in Georgia on Aug. 2, weeks before Fun Spot America Atlanta permanently ceased operations.

ArieForce One by the Numbers

By the numbers:

For anyone wondering why coaster fans are so happy it was saved, here's what Six Flags Magic Mountain is getting:

Height: 154 feet

First drop: 146 feet

Top speed: 64 mph

Track length: Approximately 3,400 feet

Inversions: 4

Ride duration: Approximately 2 minutes

Manufacturer: Rocky Mountain Construction

New Location: Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia, California)

Expected return: 2028 or 2029

What we don't know:

Six Flags has not announced an official opening date for ArieForce One or revealed where the coaster will be constructed inside Magic Mountain's footprint.