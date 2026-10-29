Coweta County deputies arrest woman accused of shooting near deer hunter

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of opening fire toward a hunter in a tree stand. The hunter watched the gunfire unfold on a live driveway camera feed and ducked for cover. Investigators recovered spent shell casings and tied the incident to an ongoing family dispute.



A Georgia deer hunter had to dive for cover inside his deer stand after a woman pulled into his driveway and opened fire in his direction, according to investigators.

Coweta County driveway shooting

What we know:

Coweta County deputies took 23-year-old Haleigh Leanne Spradlin into custody after a homeowner reported being shot at while hunting on his own property.

The man told deputies he was positioned in a deer stand when two cars pulled into his driveway. Watching a live camera feed connected to his driveway, he saw Spradlin get out of one of the cars and open fire toward the woods where he was sitting.

The hunter was forced to duck inside his stand to avoid the incoming bullets. He was not hurt in the shooting.

Deputies responding to the victim's house recovered shell casings on the ground and examined a vehicle with a flat tire that authorities believe may be connected to the incident.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office charged Spradlin with reckless conduct and drug possession.

Threatening social media posts

The backstory:

While the call initially sounded like an accidental hunting mishap, deputies determined the gunfire stemmed from an ongoing family dispute.

The victim told investigators that Spradlin posted threatening messages about him on social media earlier in the day, warning him that his day was coming.

Additional suspects and weapon

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said who was driving the second car seen in the driveway or whether any other individuals will face charges in connection with the gunfire. Deputies have also not released the type of firearm used, or the specific drugs recovered during Spradlin's arrest.

Criminal prosecution in Coweta

What's next:

Spradlin was booked into the Coweta County Jail following her arrest at her home, where deputies located both vehicles matching the descriptions provided by the victim. She awaits formal court proceedings on the reckless conduct and drug possession charges.