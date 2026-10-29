Police investigating shooting involving officer in NW Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Thursday evening in northwest Atlanta. Officers responded to a property in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Police have not confirmed any injuries or what led to the gunfire.



The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting involving an officer on Thursday evening in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

APD confirmed officers are on the scene of a police shooting in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

The investigation is centered at a property located in the Hunter Hills neighborhood, not far from the Joseph E Boone Blvd NW at Mayson Turner Rd NW MARTA bus stop.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Aerial footage from SKYFOX 5 captured a heavy law enforcement presence at the location as investigators worked to collect evidence and document the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated its office has been requested to assist in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether any officers or civilians were injured, or if anyone was transported to a hospital.

Authorities have not released details on what led up to the gunfire.

Investigators have not stated whether an officer discharged their weapon, returned fire, or if a suspect fired at police.

Police have not announced if any suspects are in custody or if the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to take over the case.