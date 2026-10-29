Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at McDonough apartments

The Brief A man died after being shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon outside an apartment in McDonough. Police said an argument escalated into a physical fight before the shooter opened fire and ran into nearby woods. Officers arrested a suspect roughly an hour later and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.



A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in McDonough, according to police.

What we know:

City of McDonough police officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday to The Crest at South Point apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest outside an apartment, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators determined that an argument between two people turned physical. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and ran away.

Officers established a perimeter around the complex and took the suspect into custody around 5 p.m. in a nearby wooded area.

Police stated there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the names of the victim or the suspect in custody.

Authorities have not announced the specific charges the suspect will face.

Investigators have not detailed what triggered the initial argument.