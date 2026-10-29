Former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones dies at 73

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The Brief Former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones, an offensive innovator who popularized the run-and-shoot passing attack, has died at age 73. The Falcons announced his death Thursday, remembering Jones as a "visionary in the passing game" who led Atlanta to a playoff appearance in 1995. Jones' career spanned more than four decades as an NFL quarterback, Falcons head coach, and college legend who transformed programs at Hawaii and SMU.



June Jones, the pioneering former Atlanta Falcons head coach who revolutionized modern passing attacks with the run-and-shoot offense, has died at age 73, the team announced Thursday.

What we know:

According to reporting from The Associated Press and affiliate stations, Jones passed away on Thursday in Oregon. Friends told Honolulu FOX affiliate KHON 2 that Jones had recently entered hospice care following a diagnosis with a spinal tumor.

The backstory:

After playing college football at Oregon, Hawaii, and Portland State, Jones played quarterback for the Falcons in 17 games across four seasons between 1977 and 1981, according to official NFL records.

He returned to Atlanta in 1991 as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under Jerry Glanville, installing his signature run-and-shoot system. The Falcons promoted Jones to head coach in 1994, according to the Atlanta Falcons. The Associated Press reported that behind his signature run-and-shoot attack and the arm of quarterback Jeff George, Jones steered Atlanta to a postseason berth during the 1995 season.

Over three seasons as Atlanta's head coach from 1994 to 1996, Jones compiled a 19-29 record, Atlanta Falcons records show.

He had a brief stint as the interim head coach of the San Diego Chargers in 1998, the AP reported.

Jones took over a University of Hawaii program that had finished 0-12 the previous season, according to University of Hawai'i Athletics Department.

The department stated Jones became the winningest head coach in program history over nine seasons (1999–2007), compiling a 76-41 record, winning two conference titles, and making six bowl appearances. His tenure reached its peak in 2007, when Jones guided Hawai'i to a historic 12-0 regular season, an outright Western Athletic Conference championship, and a berth in the Sugar Bow

According to Southern Methodist University Athletics (SMU), Jones was hired in 2008 and restored a winning tradition on the Hilltop, leading the Mustangs to four consecutive bowl games and ending a 25-year postseason bowl drought.

What they're saying:

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday mourning the loss of their former player, offensive coordinator, and head coach:

"We mourn the passing of former head coach June Jones. A visionary in the passing game, Coach Jones will be remembered with gratitude for his contributions to our organization and the lasting impact he made on those he coached and mentored. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him."

The University of Hawaii's current head coach Timmy Chang reflected on his tenure at the university,

"Coach Jones was a father figure, a mentor, and a visionary who revolutionized the game," current Hawai'i head coach Timmy Chang said in a statement released by the university. "He believed in a young kid from Hawai'i and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to run his offense. And his impact didn't stop when my playing days ended. He guided me every step of the way as I transitioned into coaching... We lost a true legend today."

Hawaii's governor Josh Green stated that Jones motivated a lot of young players.

"June was an exceptional human being. He was a motivator of young people and he was a winner. He won big moments for us, and that put us into the spotlight," Green said. "June has put his arms around a lot of people in the state of Hawai'i; a lot of players, a lot of businesses, and he was very kind to me over the years, reaching out and giving advice to people in different disciplines. He is one of Hawai'i's legends."

SMU Athletics released the following statement:

"SMU Athletics mourns the passing of former head football coach June Jones. Coach Jones helped restore a winning tradition on the Hilltop, leading the Mustangs to their first bowl appearance in 25 years and four consecutive bowl games. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the countless players and coaches whose lives he touched."

What we don't know:

The University of Hawai'i stated that details regarding memorial services and arrangements to honor Coach Jones' legacy will be announced in the coming days.