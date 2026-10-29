DeKalb County unveils new school redistricting plan

The Brief DeKalb County School District officials unveiled their third redistricting proposal to ease severe overcrowding in Northside schools. The plan features four options to address middle school access for the expanding Cross Keys High School cluster. Any approved attendance line changes would take effect for elementary and middle school students in fall 2027.



DeKalb County education leaders released a revised student redistricting plan featuring multiple options to ease severe campus overcrowding across northern neighborhoods.

Northside school redistricting

What we know:

DeKalb County School District unveiled its third proposal aimed at redrawing school attendance zones across the northern part of the county. The revised approach comes after district officials paused earlier plans that proposed closing more than two dozen schools following heavy pushback from parents.

Severe overcrowding remains concentrated in northern campuses, including Ashford Park Elementary School in Brookhaven. That campus is operating at 178% over capacity, forcing the school to rely on classroom trailers to manage student volume.

If adopted by the school board, elementary and middle school boundary changes would take effect in the fall of 2027.High school adjustments would take effect no earlier than 2029. Under the proposal, rising students entering the 5th ,8th, 11th and 12th grades would be permitted to apply to stay at their existing schools if rezoned.

Cross Keys middle school options

The backstory:

The district's proposal focuses heavily on creating middle school capacity for the growing Cross Keys High School cluster, which currently lacks its own middle school. Planners placed four separate options on the table.

One option maintains no dedicated middle school for the cluster. The remaining three options propose converting an existing elementary school into a middle school facility.

"There's 3 different elementary schools we could use as middle schools," said Jennifer Caracciolo, deputy chief communications officer for DeKalb County Schools. The three sites under consideration include Woodward, Dresden and John Lewis elementary schools. Converting Woodward Elementary would also require shifting the high achiever's magnet program from Chamblee Middle School to Henderson Middle School and from Chamblee High School to Cross Keys High School.

Community feedback and timeline

What we don't know:

School board members have not announced when they will cast a final vote to select a preferred redistricting option.

District administrators have not released final cost projections or funding sources for the potential facility conversions at the three elementary campuses.

Parent engagement forums

What you can do:

District administrators launched the third phase of community engagement, including an online survey and follow-up virtual focus groups for families seeking additional information.

You can learn more here.

Parents and guardians can also attend in-person public feedback forums to discuss the redistricting plans with school leaders: Druid Hills Middle School at 6 p.m. next Wednesday and Dunwoody High School at 6 p.m. next Thursday.

A fourth and last round of community engagement sessions using the latest feedback is slated for December. At that point, a final plan will be submitted to the school board for a vote. Then the district will tackle redistricting for underutilized schools.