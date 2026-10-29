Kemp rallies with Rick Jackson in Walton County ahead of Election Day

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp joined Republican nominee Rick Jackson in Walton County to push early voting ahead of Tuesday's election. Jackson pledged to serve the public during a three-city campaign swing through Monroe, Winder and Gainesville. GOP leaders pointed to Kemp's narrow 54,000-vote win in 2018 as a reminder that every statewide ballot matters.



Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned alongside Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson in Walton County on Thursday, kicking off a three-city north Georgia tour to drive voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

Walton County campaign push

What we know:

Jackson launched a campaign swing across north Georgia on Thursday, starting the day with a morning rally in Monroe alongside Kemp. The tour focuses on converting campaign momentum into cast ballots before the early voting window closes.

"If you get me elected, I will work tirelessly," Jackson told supporters at the rally. "I have nothing left to prove in my life. I don’t need anybody’s money. I don’t owe anybody anything. But I have a lot left to give."

Kemp urged the crowd to mobilize friends, relatives and coworkers to lock in their votes immediately rather than risking delays on Election Day.

"My charge to you, I'm charging myself with this. Everybody over there is on the caravan as we go from here to Winder to Gainesville tonight," Kemp said. "We got to make sure we are working. Just if you can get five people, ten people, 20 people, make sure they go vote — your family, your friends, people you're working with."

Members of Georgia's congressional delegation took part in the opening leg of the tour, with U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer delivering a direct call to action.

Jackson scheduled an afternoon stop in Winder before closing out Thursday night with a rally in Gainesville.

Historic margins and turnout

The backstory:

Speakers reminded the Monroe crowd that Kemp won the governor's race in 2018 against Democrat Stacey Abrams by just over 54,000 votes. Officials highlighted that narrow margin to demonstrate how individual ballots determine the outcome in competitive statewide contests.

Party leaders also delivered a straight-ticket message, telling attendees that voters who favor Georgia's current economic and policy direction should support Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

Democratic campaign counterprogramming

What we don't know:

Campaign schedules have not confirmed whether Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to hold campaign events in Walton County before early voting concludes.

North Georgia campaign swing

What's next:

Jackson urged volunteers to maintain pressure through Election Day on Tuesday, asking each supporter to make sure five to 20 people in their personal networks head to the polls.