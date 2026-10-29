Fire extinguished at Dollar General in Carrollton, officials say

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The Brief Carrollton firefighters have extinguished a fire at a Dollar General located at 1515 Bankhead Highway. Fire crews have shifted into salvage and overhaul operations to secure the property. Authorities confirmed an official investigation into the cause of the fire will begin soon.



Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out Thursday at a Dollar General store along Bankhead Highway in Carrollton, officials confirmed.

What we know:

According to Carrollton Fire Chief Allen English, emergency crews responded to a fire at the Dollar General located at 1515 Bankhead Highway.

Firefighters brought the flames under control and extinguished the blaze. Crews transitioned into salvage and overhaul operations to check for hot spots and minimize additional property damage.

Chief English confirmed an investigation into the incident will follow once the scene is cleared and secured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the business.

Authorities have not indicated whether anyone was inside the store when the fire started or if any injuries were reported.