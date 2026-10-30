Dade County High School principal arrested on sexual misconduct charges

The Brief Dade County High School Principal Joseph "Brent" Cooper was arrested on two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee, according to authorities. The Dade County Sheriff's Office launched an inquiry after a campus resource officer received a report of alleged misconduct. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information or potential victims to contact the sheriff's office.



The principal of Dade County High School has been arrested and charged with improper sexual contact, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies arrested Joseph "Brent" Cooper on two counts of improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent. Cooper serves as the principal at Dade County High School.

According to sheriff's officials, the investigation was launched after a high school resource officer received information regarding allegations of possible misconduct.

Authorities described the case as an active and developing investigation.

Following the arrest, Dade County School District Superintendent Josh Ingle sent a letter to families Thursday confirming the district was notified of the sheriff's office investigation earlier in the day. Ingle stated that Cooper was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further information.

During Cooper's absence, two assistant principals will oversee daily high school operations with additional support from district leadership while Ingle coordinates next steps with the Board of Education.

What they're saying:

In his letter to high school families, Superintendent Ingle emphasized that student well-being remains the district's top priority as administrators cooperate with law enforcement.

"We understand that this news may be concerning for our students, families, employees, and community," Ingle wrote. "Our focus remains on providing a safe, stable, and supportive learning environment for students and staff. I recognize the trust you place in our schools each day. We take that responsibility seriously and remain committed to the safety, well-being, and education of every student we serve."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details regarding the nature of the allegations, when or where the incidents are alleged to have occurred, or whether the case involves students.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone who has additional information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Dade County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division by emailing tips@dadesheriff.com or calling 706-657-3233.