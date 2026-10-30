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Crashes disrupt traffic on I-20 and I-285 early Friday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 30, 2026 6:54 AM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 6:54 AM EDT
Crashes disrupt traffic on I-20 and I-285
Crashes disrupt traffic on I-20 and I-285

Crashes disrupt traffic on I-20 and I-285

An overturned car blocked lanes on westbound Interstate 20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in west Atlanta. A separate crash investigation shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Exit 34 in DeKalb County. At least three cars were involved in the I-285 crash, with delays stretching to Stone Mountain Freeway.

The Brief

    • An overturned car blocked lanes on westbound Interstate 20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in west Atlanta.
    • A separate crash investigation shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Exit 34 in DeKalb County.
    • At least three cars were involved in the I-285 crash, with delays stretching to Stone Mountain Freeway.

ATLANTA - Multiple crashes disrupted traffic on major metro Atlanta highways this morning, including an overturned car on westbound Interstate 20 in west Atlanta and a multivehicle crash that shut down northbound Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.

Overturned car slows I-20 traffic

An overturned car and a separate crash investigation caused traffic problems on Interstate 20 and Interstate 285 this morning.

In west Atlanta, an overturned car on westbound I-20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive left traffic moving in one lane. Drivers were advised to use Hollowell Parkway to avoid the crash.

I-285 lanes shut down

In DeKalb County, a crash investigation shut down all northbound lanes of I-285 at Exit 34. At least three cars were involved, and delays stretched back to Stone Mountain Freeway as traffic was rerouted before reaching the crash.

Drivers were advised to use Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Claremont Road or the Downtown Connector to get around the closure.

SR-316 WB in Gwinnett

Trouble in the left lane was also causing a delay for drivers on State Route 316 westbound in Gwinnett County on Friday morning.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from the SKYFOX Traffic Team. 

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