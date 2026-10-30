Most haunted places in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

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From an Atlanta theater with a reputation for strange backstage activity to North Georgia sites tied to centuries-old legends, the region has no shortage of places said to be haunted. The stories range from reported ghostly encounters to local folklore rooted in the area’s history — and while none prove a place is haunted, they offer a chilling way to explore Georgia’s past.

Metro Atlanta

Fox Theatre — Atlanta

Fox workers have reportedly heard chains clanging beneath the stage and seen heavy doors open on their own. The theater’s backstage spaces are the focus of many of its ghost stories.

FOX 5 Atlanta studios — Atlanta

Current and former FOX 5 employees have described seeing what appeared to be a Civil War-era soldier walking near the station’s parking lot before disappearing. The accounts were featured in a 2016 FOX 5 report about the station’s ghost legend.

Ellis Hotel, formerly the Winecoff Hotel — Atlanta

The hotel was the site of the 1946 Winecoff fire, which killed 119 people. Stories of alarms sounding around the time the fire began, along with reported smoke smells and cries, have fueled its haunted reputation.

Historic Oakland Cemetery — Atlanta

One local legend centers on the Confederate soldiers buried there. Visitors have reportedly heard a bugle and a man calling roll, with voices answering for the dead.

Rhodes Hall — Atlanta

Guests and staff have reported heavy footsteps on the second floor, figures in mirrors and artwork that seemed to move. The mansion was built for Amos Rhodes and his wife, Amanda, who died there in 1927; Amos died the following year.

Margaret Mitchell House — Atlanta

Margaret Mitchell wrote much of "Gone With the Wind" in the apartment where she lived from 1925 to 1932. Reports associated with the building include balcony doors reopening after being locked and objects changing position. Stories of a séance and a later psychic reading have also linked Mitchell’s spirit to the home.

Roswell’s historic district and Founders Cemetery — Roswell

Local stories tell of a Union soldier named Michael and a young Roswell woman, Catherine, whose deaths are said to have left their spirits near the town square. Other accounts describe a Confederate soldier at the old mill-worker housing and a young girl’s apparition inside a former mill building.

Old Decatur Cemetery and downtown — Decatur

Stories around Decatur include spirits near an old home’s sealed fireplaces, the ghost of a station master by the former depot and the sounds of wounded soldiers. A separate legend says James Crowder, executed after killing his wife and children in 1823, still haunts the area near the courthouse.

Kennesaw House — Marietta

The former hotel served as a hospital and morgue during the Civil War. Its reported hauntings reflect that history: visitors have described an elevator opening onto what looks like a wartime hospital scene, a ghostly surgeon and a woman in period clothing believed to be Mrs. Fletcher.

North Georgia

Lustrat House — Athens

Built in 1847, the former University of Georgia faculty residence is linked to stories of Dr. Charles Morris, who lived there. Reports describe visitors sensing a presence or seeing an apparition. The property is listed for exterior viewing only.

Mount Hope Cemetery and the old courthouse — Dahlonega

At Mount Hope Cemetery, visitors have reported seeing Confederate soldiers among the headstones and a hooded woman wandering the grounds. At the former courthouse, now the Dahlonega Gold Museum, staff and visitors tell stories of a spirit nicknamed Tommy, said to knock inside the building and disturb a gold-stamp-mill display.

Stonepile Gap — near Dahlonega

This roadside pile of stones is tied to the legend of Trahlyta, a Cherokee woman said in local folklore to be buried there. Some versions tell of her spirit appearing near the site and warn that removing a stone brings a curse. The stories are folklore; visitors should leave the stones undisturbed.

Lake Lanier — near Gainesville

Lake Lanier’s best-known ghost story is the Lady in Blue, said to appear near Brown’s Bridge after a fatal car crash in the 1950s. The reservoir also covers the former community of Oscarville and other traces of the land that existed before the lake, adding to the stories people tell about its past.

Nacoochee Mound and Two Tire Tavern — Sautee Nacoochee and Helen

The Nacoochee Mound is connected to a local legend about Sautee and Nacoochee, lovers said to have died after fleeing to Yonah Mountain. Archaeologists have found ancient burials at the mound, but the lovers’ story is folklore. In Helen, stories claim Two Tire Tavern’s basement is haunted; the building’s alleged past as a hospital has not been confirmed. The mound is on private property and should be viewed from the roadside.

Amicalola Falls State Park Lodge — Dawsonville

Accounts collected by Haunt Bound describe reports of an apparition inside the lodge and objects moving without explanation. The stories also connect the surrounding mountain to Cherokee spiritual traditions. The reported activity has not been verified.

Tilley Bend Cemetery — near Blue Ridge

The cemetery’s haunted reputation is tied to a violent feud between the Tilley and Stanley families. Local legend says Elizabeth Jane Tilley Bradley was accused of placing a curse after members of her family were killed. She was later lynched and buried in the cemetery, where some people believe her spirit remains. The original church site was submerged when Blue Ridge Lake was created.

Chastain House — Fannin County

The historic home began as a small log house in the 1840s, with a larger structure added around 1865. It later served as a family home and school. Local accounts describe renovation workers hearing unexplained noises and finding tools moved around the house; other reports include footsteps, laughter and screams. The house is private property and is not open to the public.

Chickamauga Battlefield — Fort Oglethorpe

The battlefield is linked to the legend of Old Green Eyes, described in some versions as the ghost of an unburied Union soldier and in others as a strange creature. A park historian cited by The Pulse said the familiar Green Eyes story began circulating in the late 1960s, though other ghost stories were recorded in the area after the battle. The park is closed after dark.

Fort Mountain State Park — Chatsworth

Cherokee lore offers one explanation for the mountain’s ancient stone wall: that it was built by the "Moon-eyed people," described in the legend as seeing better at night. The wall’s builders remain unknown, and the story is part of the folklore surrounding the site.