Carrollton family turns hay bale into ‘Thriller’ tribute

The Brief Beau Hayes and his two daughters have spent about 10 years turning hay bales into hand-painted holiday displays. This year’s design pays tribute to Michael Jackson’s "Thriller." The Carrollton display draws families for photos and gives the Hayes family a chance to make memories together.



For about 10 years, Beau Hayes and his two daughters have used spray paint and freehand artistry to turn an ordinary hay bale into a seasonal display at their home on Treasure Trail in Carrollton.

This year's design

This year’s design is inspired by Michael Jackson’s "Thriller." Hayes said he works from a picture on his phone and paints without stencils or templates.

The tradition began when a friend brought Hayes a hay bale and suggested he paint it. Since then, the family has created new designs for holidays and seasons throughout the year.

A gathering place for families

The display has become a community attraction, with families stopping by to take pictures. Hayes said he hopes his daughters learn that creating a family tradition can be a way to spend time together and make lasting memories.

One of his daughters said one of her favorite parts is getting to paint alongside her dad. Hayes said the hours they spend on each design are special because they are making memories together.